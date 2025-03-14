A Look At The World's Most Expensive Desserts

When people think of record breaking foods, the first thing that comes to mind is size; the world's largest pizza or the world's longest hotdog spring to mind. While these are impressive, size isn't always what matters. Expensive items can also break records, such as the world's most expensive caviar.

When it comes to one record of the most expensive dessert, Guinness World Records has the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae from Serendipity 3 listed as the most expensive. This dessert is made in collaboration with Euphoria New York and includes 5 grams of 23-carat edible gold, a goblet with an 18-carat bracelet as a base, and a gold and diamond spoon that customers can take home. It comes with a hefty price tag of $25,000. Although this ice cream sundae isn't actually the most expensive dessert in the world, it has held the title on the Guinness World Records site since its creation in November 2007, which is a win in its own right. But there are pricier desserts out there.