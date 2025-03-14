A Look At The World's Most Expensive Desserts
When people think of record breaking foods, the first thing that comes to mind is size; the world's largest pizza or the world's longest hotdog spring to mind. While these are impressive, size isn't always what matters. Expensive items can also break records, such as the world's most expensive caviar.
When it comes to one record of the most expensive dessert, Guinness World Records has the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae from Serendipity 3 listed as the most expensive. This dessert is made in collaboration with Euphoria New York and includes 5 grams of 23-carat edible gold, a goblet with an 18-carat bracelet as a base, and a gold and diamond spoon that customers can take home. It comes with a hefty price tag of $25,000. Although this ice cream sundae isn't actually the most expensive dessert in the world, it has held the title on the Guinness World Records site since its creation in November 2007, which is a win in its own right. But there are pricier desserts out there.
Jasper's Golden Cannoli
Beating out the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae by $1,000 and change is the Golden Cannoli created by chef Jasper Mirabile Jr. This dessert claims to be the world's premiere cannoli, and with a price tag of precisely $26,010, it seems to live up to its claims.
What makes this cannoli so expensive is its gold leaf wrapping. The dessert itself is made with dark chocolate, candied lemon, and whipped ricotta cheese. Only the outer shell is wrapped with gold leaf. Supposedly, this cannoli comes from a personal recipe within chef Jasper's family: It's a modification of his great-grandmother's cannoli recipe, giving the dessert an extra-special touch.
Lindeth Howe's Chocolate Pudding
This decadent pudding isn't just one of the most expensive desserts in the world; it's also the most expensive pudding in the world. Created by chef Marc Guibert, this unique pudding is decorated with edible gold and caviar — plus a 2-carat diamond on top — and has a $35,000 price tag.
One aspect that makes this pudding stand out is that customers are required to give advance notice of ordering it and make a down payment before the dessert can be enjoyed. This pudding is also exclusive to the Lindeth Howe Hotel, making it all the more special. Sadly, other desserts with even bigger price tags are out there, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Three Twins Ice Cream's Absurdity Sundae
Unlike the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae, this sundae is expensive due to travel costs rather than the dessert itself. The way this sundae works is that customers are flown to Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in order to enjoy it, and most of the price tag goes towards this travel itinerary.
The reason for this location in particular is so the sundae can be made using glacial ice taken directly from the mountain's peak. The ice can be made into any flavor customers desire. Created by Three Twins Ice Cream, this idea came to founder Neil Gottlieb when he made ice cream while on a snowy hiking trail.
Nobue Ikara's Platinum Wedding Cake
This silver bedazzled wedding cake comes from Japan. Created by pastry chef Nobue Ikara in 2007 in dedication to several female Japanese celebrities, this white cake features platinum necklaces and edible platinum flakes at a cost of $130,000. But it isn't just the embellishments that make this cake expensive. A lot of emphasis is put into the ingredients themselves, which include white champagne and premium Japanese strawberries. These ingredients are considered rare, or at the very least expensive to get, hence the cake's high price tag.
Takashimaya Department Store's Diamond Fruitcake
Yet another cake from Japan places on the list of the world's most expensive desserts. Created by the Takashimaya Department Store in Tokyo, what makes this cake especially unique is that it was built solely to be a once-in-a-lifetime dessert specifically for display purposes. It was not sold commercially.
Nevertheless, this cake is still quite impressive with its $1.72 million dollar price. It featured 223 diamonds for a total weight of 170 carats. Despite the number of inedible diamonds in it, the cake itself was edible. Despite the large price tag, the cake itself was actually quite small. Still, it was a carefully planned promotional piece on the store's part that took six months to design and one entire month to make.
Arnaud's Strawberries Arnaud
Widely considered the most expensive dessert in the world, Strawberries Arnaud comes from Arnaud's Restaurant in New Orleans and has a $9.85 million dollar price tag. It comes with expensive champagne, a gold spoon, and 24-carat gold flakes on top. Last but not least, it's topped with a 10.06-carat diamond ring made by MS Rau Antiques.
Fortunately, it is only this specific variety of the French dessert that costs this much. The basic recipe has been around since the 18th century and isn't that expensive. It's mostly vanilla ice cream topped with strawberries, whipped cream and a fruity sauce; it's perfectly enjoyable and affordable provided you get the version without the diamond ring.