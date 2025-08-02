The Kirkland Wine That's The Perfect Summer Sipper At Half The Price

Costco is famous for providing great bargains on just about everything. Frozen foods? Of course. Batteries? Check. Toilet paper? Naturally. But unless you're already a devoted Costco wine shopper, you may not realize what a truly awesome selection (and great deals!) the wholesale club offers. You can already pick from a pretty nice selection of West Coast and global wines at the store, including some pretty big names in the biz. And while they aren't as cheap as Kirkland brand bottles, they're still usually at a lower price point than they are elsewhere. But here's the thing — the Costco brand bottles offer actual quality as well. Turns out Kirkland Signature wines are made by experienced European vintners, and while not all of them are bangers, they're a far cry from a lot of other highly affordable labels. So, which one should you be stocking up on for your summer sipping?

In an effort to find the best and worst bargain wines at Costco, our own Chowhound staff did a deep dive and evaluated taste, cost, and versatility across the vino section. Lo and behold, the winner was Costco's own Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli. That's not to say there aren't other great deals to be found on other brands there. But if you want something that's going to work well alongside a wide variety of summery treats or by itself, without even coming close to breaking the bank, this Kirkland Pinot Grigio is definitely the way to go.