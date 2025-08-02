The Kirkland Wine That's The Perfect Summer Sipper At Half The Price
Costco is famous for providing great bargains on just about everything. Frozen foods? Of course. Batteries? Check. Toilet paper? Naturally. But unless you're already a devoted Costco wine shopper, you may not realize what a truly awesome selection (and great deals!) the wholesale club offers. You can already pick from a pretty nice selection of West Coast and global wines at the store, including some pretty big names in the biz. And while they aren't as cheap as Kirkland brand bottles, they're still usually at a lower price point than they are elsewhere. But here's the thing — the Costco brand bottles offer actual quality as well. Turns out Kirkland Signature wines are made by experienced European vintners, and while not all of them are bangers, they're a far cry from a lot of other highly affordable labels. So, which one should you be stocking up on for your summer sipping?
In an effort to find the best and worst bargain wines at Costco, our own Chowhound staff did a deep dive and evaluated taste, cost, and versatility across the vino section. Lo and behold, the winner was Costco's own Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli. That's not to say there aren't other great deals to be found on other brands there. But if you want something that's going to work well alongside a wide variety of summery treats or by itself, without even coming close to breaking the bank, this Kirkland Pinot Grigio is definitely the way to go.
Why Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli stands out
Skeptical about how a Kirkland Brand bottle topped the list of best Costco wine bargains? We've sung its praises before as one of the best pinot grigios for every budget, but you might just have to go pick one up for yourself to see why. Make that taste why — what really makes it stand out is that it's not just cheap wine; it's actually good wine. Costco's Friuli Pinot Grigio is one of those rare gems that totally overdelivers for its price tag (which, by the way, is usually just five or six bucks, depending on your location). As its name suggests, it comes from Italy's Friuli Grave or "Grave del Friuli" region. For the unfamiliar, this is a legit wine region in Italy, particularly known for crisp and refined white wines, thanks to soil ideal for growing these grape varieties and helping them develop with juicy, easygoing flavor and nice touches of underlying complexity.
While it's probably not going to sweep any fine wine awards anytime soon, Costco's Friuli Pinot Grigio lives up to the hype. Expect zesty citrus, green apple, and peach flavors with a dry finish and just the right amount of acidity. Many wine bloggers and Costco customers have expressed their love online for the Kirkland Brand wine as a solid go-to, with one even saying it's such a good deal that they decided to serve it at their wedding. The wine itself isn't that fancy, but that's kind of the point. If you're after an affordable white wine that just works as an easygoing summer sipper, Kirkland's Friuli Pinot Grigio is a solid bet.
Costco snacks to pair with the Kirkland Pinot Grigio
The Friuli Pinot Grigio is nice as-is, but let's be honest — it's such a good bargain, you're probably going to want to stock up for more than just the occasional glass of wine all by itself. Fortunately, Costco also has plenty of snacks and food options to pair it with. While Pinot Grigio in general is very versatile, avoid food and wine pairing mistakes by opting for snacks that complement this wine's light, crisp notes of fruit and florals. These flavors tend to go well with salad, seafood, salted nuts, savory meats and cheeses, and lemon-forward desserts.
While you could always pick up some salad and fish on your Costco trip, you can also kick things up a notch by building your own charcuterie board to have alongside your wine. For example, check out the Kirkland Signature Cheese Flight Pack, which includes a few different varieties cut into the perfect portions for small gatherings. Add a pack of Italian-Style Dry Salame to that, and you've got a fancy little wine and cheese night ready to go! Or, if it's just you, pick up some individual Cheese, Fruit & Nut Packs (also Kirkland brand).