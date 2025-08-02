The Texas Roadhouse Dessert Sauce Hack Most Patrons Don't Know About

After gobbling down a few (or a lot) of Texas Roadhouse's famous buttery rolls, a surprisingly affordable, sizable steak, and some of those hearty sides, it's hard to believe that we'll have room for dessert. But, just like almost everything the chain rolls out, its dessert menu is positively delectable and always entices us.

The iconic steakhouse chain keeps it simple for dessert, offering three options: a hefty slice of homestyle apple pie with ice cream, the aptly-named Big Ol' Brownie, and a classic slice of New York cheesecake. The New York cheesecake is served with a bright red strawberry syrup and a generous dollop of whipped cream. With those three choices, Texas Roadhouse manages to satisfy every sweet tooth at the table, whether you're a chocoholic, a pie lover, or a fan of fruity desserts.

But what if you want to shake things up a little? For those unaware of all it has to offer, the Texas Roadhouse secret menu probably brings to mind sides combined with steaks or a special sauce added to an entrée. But dessert is also up for grabs when it comes to menu hacks. Here's one that regulars swear by: You can actually swap out or add dessert sauces. That means chocolate and caramel on that cheesecake, extra strawberry drizzle on a brownie, or even a mashup of all three sauces across the menu. It's an easy way to customize your meal's sweet finale, and it opens the door to some indulgent combinations.