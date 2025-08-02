The Texas Roadhouse Dessert Sauce Hack Most Patrons Don't Know About
After gobbling down a few (or a lot) of Texas Roadhouse's famous buttery rolls, a surprisingly affordable, sizable steak, and some of those hearty sides, it's hard to believe that we'll have room for dessert. But, just like almost everything the chain rolls out, its dessert menu is positively delectable and always entices us.
The iconic steakhouse chain keeps it simple for dessert, offering three options: a hefty slice of homestyle apple pie with ice cream, the aptly-named Big Ol' Brownie, and a classic slice of New York cheesecake. The New York cheesecake is served with a bright red strawberry syrup and a generous dollop of whipped cream. With those three choices, Texas Roadhouse manages to satisfy every sweet tooth at the table, whether you're a chocoholic, a pie lover, or a fan of fruity desserts.
But what if you want to shake things up a little? For those unaware of all it has to offer, the Texas Roadhouse secret menu probably brings to mind sides combined with steaks or a special sauce added to an entrée. But dessert is also up for grabs when it comes to menu hacks. Here's one that regulars swear by: You can actually swap out or add dessert sauces. That means chocolate and caramel on that cheesecake, extra strawberry drizzle on a brownie, or even a mashup of all three sauces across the menu. It's an easy way to customize your meal's sweet finale, and it opens the door to some indulgent combinations.
Master this sweet, saucy hack
Once you know about the sauce swap trick, the Texas Roadhouse dessert menu becomes a choose-your-own adventure. The cheesecake doesn't have to stick with strawberry — drizzle it with hot chocolate sauce, honey cinnamon caramel, or both to make it richer and less fruit-forward. The same sauces can be crossed over to the other desserts, too. Get a classic chocolate-berry combo by ordering a Big Ol' Brownie with strawberry syrup, or create funnel cake vibes with hot chocolate sauce drizzled over the warm apple pie.
But wait, there are more off-menu dessert secrets at Texas Roadhouse! It isn't listed on its own, but since it's already served with the apple pie and brownie, you can order a scoop of vanilla ice cream by itself for a small upcharge. Pair it with caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce, top it off with whipped cream, and you've built your own sundae. Go all-out and sprinkle some bacon bits (another secret menu item) on top for a salty-sweet, steakhouse-approved dessert.
For an extra layer of decadence, keep an eye on the savory side of the menu. The loaded sweet potato, for example, comes topped with toasted marshmallows ... you see where we're going with this. If your server is up for it, those marshmallows can find their way onto a cheesecake or brownie for a campfire-style finish. You can even dip Texas Roadhouse's fresh rolls in something other than honey butter; why not try some chocolate sauce on the side?