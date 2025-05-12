The Classic Texas Roadhouse Dessert You Won't Find On The Menu

At this point, Texas Roadhouse has established itself as one of the best spots for affordable and tasty steakhouse classics. With its traditional roadhouse roots, the restaurant chain takes pride in its no shortcuts method of preparing fresh food that represents its Southern roots and cooking. Whether you keep it simple with a juicy hand-cut steak or prefer to go all out with the best of Texas Roadhouse's appetizers (because those Rattlesnake Bites are what cheesy dreams are made of), it's easy to order on autopilot, knowing your taste buds will be more than satisfied. If you're a regular at the restaurant chain, you should know that one of the biggest ordering mistakes you could be making at Texas Roadhouse is not asking for ice cream.

The Texas Roadhouse dining experience isn't truly complete without a sweet treat (if you can find the space for it). Ice cream is one of those dessert options that is usually always a welcome addition to the table, and thankfully, Texas Roadhouse does have a stash of vanilla ice cream in the kitchen. The dessert menu includes plenty of items which use vanilla ice cream such as Granny's Apple Pie Classic and the Big Ol' Brownie. Skipping out on ice cream could be quite the mistake for those craving a simpler dessert bowl that is less elaborate than the menu items but just as sweet-tooth worthy. While a serving of vanilla ice cream isn't on the set menu, you can ask the waiter for it, and they should be able to make dreams happen. The price could vary, but a stand-alone ice-cream order at Texas Roundhouse is set at around $2.99. However, the final price will depend on additional toppings and the region.