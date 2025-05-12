The Classic Texas Roadhouse Dessert You Won't Find On The Menu
At this point, Texas Roadhouse has established itself as one of the best spots for affordable and tasty steakhouse classics. With its traditional roadhouse roots, the restaurant chain takes pride in its no shortcuts method of preparing fresh food that represents its Southern roots and cooking. Whether you keep it simple with a juicy hand-cut steak or prefer to go all out with the best of Texas Roadhouse's appetizers (because those Rattlesnake Bites are what cheesy dreams are made of), it's easy to order on autopilot, knowing your taste buds will be more than satisfied. If you're a regular at the restaurant chain, you should know that one of the biggest ordering mistakes you could be making at Texas Roadhouse is not asking for ice cream.
The Texas Roadhouse dining experience isn't truly complete without a sweet treat (if you can find the space for it). Ice cream is one of those dessert options that is usually always a welcome addition to the table, and thankfully, Texas Roadhouse does have a stash of vanilla ice cream in the kitchen. The dessert menu includes plenty of items which use vanilla ice cream such as Granny's Apple Pie Classic and the Big Ol' Brownie. Skipping out on ice cream could be quite the mistake for those craving a simpler dessert bowl that is less elaborate than the menu items but just as sweet-tooth worthy. While a serving of vanilla ice cream isn't on the set menu, you can ask the waiter for it, and they should be able to make dreams happen. The price could vary, but a stand-alone ice-cream order at Texas Roundhouse is set at around $2.99. However, the final price will depend on additional toppings and the region.
What to add to your vanilla ice cream at Texas Roadhouse
There are several ways to zhush up your vanilla ice cream order to your liking. For a bowl of ice cream that is reminiscent of but not as heavy as a brownie, you could add a drizzle of hot chocolate sauce, which the kitchen uses for the Big Ol' Brownie dessert, and a whack of whipped cream, which is included in the Strawberry Cheesecake dessert. For a slightly warmer and syrupy taste, ask for them to pour some honey cinnamon caramel sauce, which comes with the Granny's Apple Classic.
Other ways to customize your ice cream include asking for some chocolate shavings or toasted marshmallows to add some crunch or texture to your order. You could also turn your ice cream into a fruity affair by asking for chopped strawberries for a lighter option. While these toppings are aligned with menu items, it will depend on what is available on-site. Ordering ice cream as part of your pickup delivery might require you to make a call first to check if it's possible to add the ice cream with your desired toppings. And if you're taking your ice cream to-go, remember that vanilla ice cream is one of the ingredients that can be turned into a boozy dessert; just be sure to get in on the top tips to pair your alcohol with ice cream.