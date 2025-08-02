Use This Culver's Order Hack For An Extra-Chocolatey Chocolate Milkshake
When you're in the mood for chocolate, there's nothing better than having that rich, creamy, extra-chocolatey chocolate. If you order a chocolate milkshake to fulfill that need, you sometimes just have to hope that it will turn out as rich and chocolatey as you want. However, if you're ordering a chocolate milkshake from Culver's, there's actually an order hack you can use to make sure you get one that's extra chocolatey. And, it's all in the kind of custard you choose.
In fact, according to one commenter on Reddit, Culver's doesn't always use chocolate custard to make its chocolate milkshakes. However, the milkshakes taste much richer and creamier when they are made with chocolate custard and chocolate syrup (instead of vanilla custard and chocolate syrup). So, to get the best milkshake, when you place your order, ask the team member to use chocolate custard. That way, you'll receive all of the flavor you're craving.
Just make sure the team member understands that you'd like your milkshake made specifically with chocolate custard and know that some locations or workers may not want to make this swap. However, if successful, this hack works like ordering a Culver's Concrete Mixer (which we ranked as the best fast-food dessert for custard lovers). When you choose the flavors of a concrete mixer, you order a base of either chocolate or vanilla custard and add extra mix-ins. When ordering a milkshake using the chocolate hack, you're doing a similar thing by choosing a chocolate base instead of vanilla to get that extra flavor and smoothness.
How to create the best chocolate milkshake
You will discover there are a variety of ways to create the best chocolate milkshake, either by adding mix-ins, using high-quality ingredients, or just by changing up a component of your drink. If the idea of a concrete mixer sounds appealing to you, there are numerous flavorful Culver's Concrete Mixer combos to choose from. When making a milkshake at home, it makes sense to choose the best quality ice cream to upgrade a milkshake, just to make sure it's really good.
If you'd like to add additional flavor, there's a beverage similar to a milkshake that differs by only one ingredient, a malt. The difference between a malt and a milkshake is that a malt is made by adding malted milk powder. This lends a nutty, caramelized note to the flavor of a milkshake or any dessert it is used in. If you're seeking a knockout nutty chocolate flavor, try ordering a chocolate malt at Culver's while also using the chocolate custard hack for extra chocolatey-ness.