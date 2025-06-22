4 Culver's Concrete Mixer Combos To Try When You Want To Shake Up Your Dessert Order

There's only one thing that could be better than enjoying a delicious frozen custard on a sweaty summer day, and that's if that frozen custard happens to be customizable in any way you can imagine. Thankfully, you can create the bespoke frozen dessert of your dreams with Culver's Concrete Mixers. The Concrete Mixer is one of Culver's most renowned menu items, arguably even more so than the "CurderBurger" that was born after the fast food chain "April Fool'ed" a bit too close to the sun in 2021.

Culver's fans love the Concrete Mixers because they can choose between vanilla or chocolate custard and go to town on adding candies, fruits, nuts, syrups, and more. So, whether you're someone who opts for more classic combinations or goes as crazy as possible with flavors, you'll likely be able to find your ideal dessert in a Concrete Mixer. Whether it's your first time trying one or you're a devoted fan who is just experiencing some decision fatigue, you'll want to check out these uniquely delicious Concrete Mixer combos to try on your next trip to Culver's.