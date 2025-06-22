4 Culver's Concrete Mixer Combos To Try When You Want To Shake Up Your Dessert Order
There's only one thing that could be better than enjoying a delicious frozen custard on a sweaty summer day, and that's if that frozen custard happens to be customizable in any way you can imagine. Thankfully, you can create the bespoke frozen dessert of your dreams with Culver's Concrete Mixers. The Concrete Mixer is one of Culver's most renowned menu items, arguably even more so than the "CurderBurger" that was born after the fast food chain "April Fool'ed" a bit too close to the sun in 2021.
Culver's fans love the Concrete Mixers because they can choose between vanilla or chocolate custard and go to town on adding candies, fruits, nuts, syrups, and more. So, whether you're someone who opts for more classic combinations or goes as crazy as possible with flavors, you'll likely be able to find your ideal dessert in a Concrete Mixer. Whether it's your first time trying one or you're a devoted fan who is just experiencing some decision fatigue, you'll want to check out these uniquely delicious Concrete Mixer combos to try on your next trip to Culver's.
The Cherry Cordial
This Concrete Mixer combo is for the cherry cordial cultists, the fanatics who can't get enough chocolate-covered cherries in their lives, for those who understand why cherries are one of the best fruits to pair with chocolate. Making this Cherry Cordial Concrete Mixer is the perfect way to treat yourself at Culver's when temperatures rise, and the combination is simple enough to recall whenever you need it. You'll start by ordering a base of Culver's chocolate custard and then add Dove chocolate pieces, Oreos, and chunks of wild cherries.
Not chocolatey enough for you? The beauty of a Culver's Concrete Mixer is that you can add in as many mix-ins as your chocolate-loving heart desires. In addition to Oreos and Dove chocolate pieces, Culver's also offers chocolate in the form of hot fudge, chocolate syrup, brownie pieces, Snickers, or Eli's Chocolate Cake.
Whatever chocolate you choose, this combo is all you need for a treat so decadent you'll be seeing chocolate-covered cherries in your dreams. Want even more of a treat? We think this Concrete Mixer pairs nicely with onion rings.
The Parent Trap
The inspiration for our next Culver's Mixer is the movie scene that brought Oreo lovers and peanut butter lovers together forever. It's that famous moment from "The Parent Trap" where the girls both realize they enjoy eating their Oreos the same way — dipped in peanut butter!
There are a few different ways you can create this one. You could keep it simple by starting with vanilla custard and adding in Oreos and peanut butter. If you're wanting to turn the chocolate up a notch, try starting with chocolate custard instead and adding in hot fudge, chocolate cake pieces, brownie pieces, or chocolate syrup. Want to crank up the peanut butter, too? Let's finish it off with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. If you're craving a menu item that will bring out even more of that savory goodness from the peanut butter flavors, try pairing this Concrete with the classic Culver's ButterBurger.
Andes Mint, chocolate, and marshmallow
Andes Mints are more than just the post-dinner treat you get when you're leaving Olive Garden. These chocolate mint candies are also a popular add-in for Concrete Mixers, according to many online Culver's fans. One Reddit user recently posed the question on the r/Culvers subreddit: "What is your best combination for a Culver's concrete mixer?" and the answers poured in. While there were plenty of tasty creations mentioned, the one that stands out is the combo of chocolate custard, Andes mints, and marshmallow.
Andes mints are delicious with chocolate (and make for wonderful toppings on brownies, too), so they were certainly a popular mix-in suggestion among these Reddit users, with others saying they love Andes mixed in with chocolate cake, chocolate syrup, or brownie pieces. However, there's just something about the refreshing mintiness of Andes mixed with the sweet creaminess of marshmallow that you just can't shake. Either way you stir it, the mixture of mint, chocolate, and marshmallow is a flavor combo you'll keep coming back to.
Want a snack to pair with this Concrete? Since both Culver's and Andes Mints hail from Wisconsin, stick to the theme and order a side of the chain's beloved Wisconsin Cheese Curds.
PB&J
We're going back in time for this Concrete Mixer combo, to pull inspiration from one of the most beloved childhood sandwiches. It comes as no surprise that the famous PB&J sandwich would also make an excellent dessert, and the mix of salty peanut butter and sweet berries makes for the ultimate Culver's Concrete Mixer.
To order the PB&J on your next Culver's run, all you'll need is the base of vanilla custard with mix-ins of peanut butter and strawberries. But you don't have to limit yourself to strawberries if strawberry jam was never your thing. Try another fruit mix-in instead, like blueberries, peaches, raspberries, or cherries, or mix in a few together.
Whether you used to eat your PB&J sandwich sliced in half, cut diagonally, without the crust like Walter White on "Breaking Bad," or are planning on trying Ina Garten's PB&J, you'll love a chance to bring back some childhood whimsy with this Culver's combo. And if you want to bring out the saltiness in that salty-sweet flavor combination even more, pair this dessert with a side of Culver's crinkle-cut fries.