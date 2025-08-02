One Spicy Ingredient Turns Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Into A Showstopper
Equal parts tangy, spicy, and sweet, BBQ sauce is one of those things that just tastes better when you make it yourself. While it's pretty easy to make BBQ sauce at home, time and convenience leads many of us to buying BBQ sauce at the store instead. Plus, there's lots of store-bought BBQ sauce options (many of which we have ranked) to choose from, which just makes buying a bottle of BBQ sauce more appealing to the busy home cook.
The downside of store-bought BBQ sauce is that it often needs adjustment to maximize its flavor potential. If you're looking to pack store-bought BBQ sauce with flavor, you can make the sauce pack a punch by adding some gochujang. This Korean fermented chili paste brings a lot of heat to the party while also adding a more in-depth flavor to store-bought BBQ sauce.
Adding gochujang to store-bought BBQ sauce puts a unique Asian-inspired twist on an American classic condiment. It's just one of several ways to improve store-bought BBQ sauce; try mixing and matching the gochujang with other add-ins to give bottled BBQ sauce even more kick.
Other ways to make store-bought BBQ sauce spicier
You can find gochujang at many Asian grocery stores, particularly Korean ones. However, if you are unable to find any, there's a few substitutes you can use that will accomplish a very similar effect. Sriracha is a great option, although it's worth noting that its consistency is thinner than gochujang so you may have to compensate for that.
Hot sauces in general are a great way to give BBQ sauce more kick. Sriracha is one option, but you can pick any brand that suits your tastes best. Popular options include Texas Pete, Tabasco, Frank's RedHot, and Louisiana-style Crystal. There's quite a few common spices that are great for adding heat too. Chili powder, cayenne pepper, and hot paprika would all help give store-bought BBQ sauce some more kick.
Last but not least, you can always just try adding peppers. If you're willing to put in the work, you can try cutting and sauteeing some fresh jalapeños. However, a pre-made option, like canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce, also works great.