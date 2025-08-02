One Spicy Ingredient Turns Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Into A Showstopper

Equal parts tangy, spicy, and sweet, BBQ sauce is one of those things that just tastes better when you make it yourself. While it's pretty easy to make BBQ sauce at home, time and convenience leads many of us to buying BBQ sauce at the store instead. Plus, there's lots of store-bought BBQ sauce options (many of which we have ranked) to choose from, which just makes buying a bottle of BBQ sauce more appealing to the busy home cook.

The downside of store-bought BBQ sauce is that it often needs adjustment to maximize its flavor potential. If you're looking to pack store-bought BBQ sauce with flavor, you can make the sauce pack a punch by adding some gochujang. This Korean fermented chili paste brings a lot of heat to the party while also adding a more in-depth flavor to store-bought BBQ sauce.

Adding gochujang to store-bought BBQ sauce puts a unique Asian-inspired twist on an American classic condiment. It's just one of several ways to improve store-bought BBQ sauce; try mixing and matching the gochujang with other add-ins to give bottled BBQ sauce even more kick.