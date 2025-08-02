The Simple And Delicious Camping Breakfast Idea That Doubles As Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes it's hard to figure out what and how to cook while you're camping, especially if you're unable to refill a cooler full of ice or haul a grill throughout the trip. Regardless of what gear you have on hand, it's hard to go wrong by bringing a canned pantry staple for food. The last thing you want to be out in the wilderness, if just for the day, is hungry and thirsty.

Peaches make for a simple and delicious breakfast or dessert. Put them on skewers, roast them like marshmallows, or boil and mash them with oatmeal. There are several ways to tailor this fruit to your taste, but roasting peaches on the grill yields the best flavor and texture. Roast the peach halves by covering them in a topping of your choice and wrapping them with tin foil over the fire.

You can add any toppings that you typically eat with breakfast. Cinnamon and nutmeg lend peaches a warm, comforting flavor, and a hint of whiskey can help crisp them up. For short trips or trailer camping, you can make a quick peach "cobbler" using a cast-iron skillet with oats, sugar, and butter. Yoghurt, honey, and maple syrup are other great toppings that bring the sweetness, but if you're trying to pack light, just adding a restaurant sugar packet is enough to give the peaches some extra flavor and texture.