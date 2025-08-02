The Simple And Delicious Camping Breakfast Idea That Doubles As Dessert
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes it's hard to figure out what and how to cook while you're camping, especially if you're unable to refill a cooler full of ice or haul a grill throughout the trip. Regardless of what gear you have on hand, it's hard to go wrong by bringing a canned pantry staple for food. The last thing you want to be out in the wilderness, if just for the day, is hungry and thirsty.
Peaches make for a simple and delicious breakfast or dessert. Put them on skewers, roast them like marshmallows, or boil and mash them with oatmeal. There are several ways to tailor this fruit to your taste, but roasting peaches on the grill yields the best flavor and texture. Roast the peach halves by covering them in a topping of your choice and wrapping them with tin foil over the fire.
You can add any toppings that you typically eat with breakfast. Cinnamon and nutmeg lend peaches a warm, comforting flavor, and a hint of whiskey can help crisp them up. For short trips or trailer camping, you can make a quick peach "cobbler" using a cast-iron skillet with oats, sugar, and butter. Yoghurt, honey, and maple syrup are other great toppings that bring the sweetness, but if you're trying to pack light, just adding a restaurant sugar packet is enough to give the peaches some extra flavor and texture.
Why you should grill canned peach halves
Canned peaches have more advantages than fresh ones when it comes to camp food. Canned peaches, unlike fresh ones, are preserved in liquid in an air-tight container, which keeps them from spoiling in the heat. They'll still taste fine after sitting in your warm backpack for days, and you can always cool them down by setting the container in a bucket of cold river water. If they freeze in cold weather, then you've got a DIY sorbet.
To make a delicious roasted peach dish, you'll want to pack peach halves specifically. Something like Del Monte Peach Halves is suitable for grilling, as they placed second in our ranking of canned peaches, and they come with the skin and pit removed. The only thing you'll need to do to prepare them is drain the excess juice and pat them dry. Dilute the leftover cocktail syrup with some water or whiskey, and you've got peach juice to enjoy with your meal.
Primitive campers should also bring canned peaches because they're lightweight and can be eaten straight from the container. Dehydrated and canned foods have a weaker scent to wild animals, and they fit easily inside most bear-proof containers. Along with s'mores and baked potatoes, peaches are another campfire food every camper will love.