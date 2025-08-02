What Exactly Is A Texas-Style Hot Dog?
Hot dogs are a pretty big deal in the U.S., with there being a number of different regional styles, from classic New York hot dogs boiled in "dirty water" to Chicago-style dogs topped with veggies and a pickle spear. One lesser-known version you may not have heard of is a Texas-style hot dog, which actually has zero connection to Texas. Instead, what's been dubbed the "Hot Texas Wiener" was born in Paterson, New Jersey. In its original inception, it was deep-fried in vegetable oil and topped with a meaty Greek chili sauce topping comprised of ground beef, tomatoes, onion, and a blend of punchy spices including cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice. According to the Library of Congress, there was initially a "strict order" in which mustard and onion were put on the dog prior to the saucy topping.
Dating back to the 1920s, Hot Texas Wieners are said to have been invented by a Greek immigrant whose name has been lost to time. He owned a small restaurant and thought to top his beef franks with a sauce likened to Greek-style Bolognese sauce.
As for the Texas part, the story goes that the aforementioned Greek man was inspired by the American West. Libby's in Paterson, which opened in 1936, is one of the longest-standing restaurants selling this saucy hot dog. These types of dogs aren't exactly unique to the North Jersey city, though; they can be found in other areas with different names.
Where to get a Hot Texas Wiener
In Detroit, Michigan, "Coney Island" or "Coney" dogs are essentially the same as Hot Texas Wiener dogs. Coneys are also topped with a spicy meat sauce and often accompanied by onions and mustard. Detroit is littered with restaurants serving this decadent style of hot dog, and hundreds are owned by Greek immigrants who came through New York's Ellis Island in the early 1900s. History says that when these Greek newcomers got to New York, they were introduced to the famous hot dogs on Coney Island and ran with the idea.
They took the name to Michigan, where that Greek community started their own businesses selling hot dogs that they made unique to the area by smothering them in their traditional Greek meat sauce. American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island are two of the most famous places known for Coneys in Detroit. Now, if you're in the New York area or Vermont, and you go to order this style of hot dog, you would order a "Michigan." You may also find Coney dogs, or Hot Texas Wieners, in parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Of course, you can get chili dogs all across the U.S., they just won't have the same name or the exact same flavor profile.