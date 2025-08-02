What Exactly Is A Texas-Style Hot Dog?

Hot dogs are a pretty big deal in the U.S., with there being a number of different regional styles, from classic New York hot dogs boiled in "dirty water" to Chicago-style dogs topped with veggies and a pickle spear. One lesser-known version you may not have heard of is a Texas-style hot dog, which actually has zero connection to Texas. Instead, what's been dubbed the "Hot Texas Wiener" was born in Paterson, New Jersey. In its original inception, it was deep-fried in vegetable oil and topped with a meaty Greek chili sauce topping comprised of ground beef, tomatoes, onion, and a blend of punchy spices including cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice. According to the Library of Congress, there was initially a "strict order" in which mustard and onion were put on the dog prior to the saucy topping.

Dating back to the 1920s, Hot Texas Wieners are said to have been invented by a Greek immigrant whose name has been lost to time. He owned a small restaurant and thought to top his beef franks with a sauce likened to Greek-style Bolognese sauce.

As for the Texas part, the story goes that the aforementioned Greek man was inspired by the American West. Libby's in Paterson, which opened in 1936, is one of the longest-standing restaurants selling this saucy hot dog. These types of dogs aren't exactly unique to the North Jersey city, though; they can be found in other areas with different names.