When Checking Out At Costco, Are You Supposed To Empty Your Entire Cart Onto The Conveyor?

Costco is a busy, sometimes downright chaotic place, particularly on weekends and holidays. To keep things running smoothly among the flurry of activity, there are a few casual rules to follow that newer members may not be aware of. For instance, when checking out, it's best to put all your items on the conveyor belt except the heavy or bulky ones — these can remain in your cart for the cashier to scan.

The checkout is clearly the most congested part of the members-only warehouse and can be a little daunting if you're a first-timer (or you don't like crowds). All you have to do is follow the signs/arrows: after unloading your items, the cart goes to the right and the member goes to the left. This makes it easier for the cashier to scan any large items left in the cart. Costco confirms this tip on its website and says you can ask an employee at the exit for assistance with loading heavy items into your car.

Since many items sold at the bulk retailer are on the larger side, you might have trouble discerning what should go on the conveyor belt. A good rule of thumb is, if it can fit on the belt and is easily liftable for you, it should be loaded onto the belt. It's okay to leave more than one bulky item in the cart, but if you do, it's helpful to have the barcodes facing up to make scanning easier for the cashier.