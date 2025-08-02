When Checking Out At Costco, Are You Supposed To Empty Your Entire Cart Onto The Conveyor?
Costco is a busy, sometimes downright chaotic place, particularly on weekends and holidays. To keep things running smoothly among the flurry of activity, there are a few casual rules to follow that newer members may not be aware of. For instance, when checking out, it's best to put all your items on the conveyor belt except the heavy or bulky ones — these can remain in your cart for the cashier to scan.
The checkout is clearly the most congested part of the members-only warehouse and can be a little daunting if you're a first-timer (or you don't like crowds). All you have to do is follow the signs/arrows: after unloading your items, the cart goes to the right and the member goes to the left. This makes it easier for the cashier to scan any large items left in the cart. Costco confirms this tip on its website and says you can ask an employee at the exit for assistance with loading heavy items into your car.
Since many items sold at the bulk retailer are on the larger side, you might have trouble discerning what should go on the conveyor belt. A good rule of thumb is, if it can fit on the belt and is easily liftable for you, it should be loaded onto the belt. It's okay to leave more than one bulky item in the cart, but if you do, it's helpful to have the barcodes facing up to make scanning easier for the cashier.
Costco etiquette, according to Redditors
Looking around the Costco checkout, you might notice that not everyone follows the instructions for leaving only bulky items in the cart. Some people might send the cart with all its contents to the right for the employee to scan, creating more work for the cashier who has to dig through the items while also holding up the line. This is just one shopper behavior that some members on Reddit find particularly annoying.
Other Costco etiquette issues Redditors have a lot to say about concern shopping carts and sample tables in the warehouse. Typical complaints describe people leaving their carts in the middle of the aisle and in areas that block other shoppers from grabbing items. There are also grumbles about warehouse members jamming up aisles when huddled around the sample tables. While arguably one of the best perks of shopping at the bulk retailer, Costco's free samples can definitely create a traffic jam that might annoy anyone in a rush.
Although this type of shopper behavior can happen at any store, one of the major differences at Costco is the oversized carts meant to accommodate the large items sold in the warehouse. The size of the carts, combined with heavy foot traffic on weekends, makes it difficult to navigate the store without being in someone's way once in a while. If you prefer a quieter, less chaotic shopping experience, find out the best time to shop at Costco to avoid the biggest crowds.