Why Anthony Bourdain Always Avoided Ordering Hollandaise Sauce At Restaurants

Some food preferences are biological, like the unique gene that makes cilantro taste like soap to some. Some just trigger the old ick, like the legions of avowed mayo haters all over the globe. And other repulsions seem to emerge from a passion inflamed, like the intense rage that inspired Anthony Bourdain to compare the club sandwich to Al Qaeda. He didn't much care for hollandaise sauce served at restaurants, either, expressing serious concern for it from a food safety perspective.

"How about hollandaise sauce?" Bourdain wrote in his industry-rattling book "Kitchen Confidential." "Not for me. Bacteria love hollandaise. And hollandaise, that delicate emulsion of egg yolks and clarified butter, must be held at a temperature not too hot nor too cold, lest it break when spooned over your poached eggs. Unfortunately, this lukewarm holding temperature is also the favorite environment for bacteria to copulate and reproduce in." Now, this wouldn't be a problem if the hollandaise served atop your eggs Benedict was made à la minute, would it? But Bourdain hedged that potentiality, too.