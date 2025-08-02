There's A Ridiculously Simple Way To Make Canned Crab Taste Like It Costs $20
Those cans of crab meat in the grocery store? Let's admit it; many of us find them a little intimidating as we wonder how exactly to prepare it and which canned crab meat brand is best. Sometimes it's just easier to reach for the tried and true tinned tuna or sardines. But wouldn't it be nice to add some variety to your canned seafood repertoire? Chowhound recently spoke with Charlotte Langley, chef, CEO, and President of Langley Foods, and she has a tip for making that five dollar can of crab meat taste like a luxury appetizer in a high end restaurant.
While it's true that canned crab meat isn't really what you want to snack on with some crackers, or to mash up with mayo for a sandwich, there are ways to use it that will make you feel indulgent, and Langley says that using it for stuffed mushrooms is one of them. Once you try these, you will understand why crab is absolutely one of the canned meats you should have in your pantry.
How to make canned crab stuffed mushrooms
Canned crab is perfect for making any kind of dish that calls for the meat to be mixed with other ingredients, and that's why it works so well in stuffed mushrooms with cheese. Charlotte Langley suggests looking for MSC-certified lump crab meat as it offers a perfect texture and flavor for stuffing mushrooms. Once you've drained your crab meat, mix it with cheeses of your choice (whipped cream cheese and sharp cheddar work well), a little bit of oil and herbs, and you've got your filling ready to go. For a more luxurious stuffing, Langley recommends some special add-ins.
"Elevate canned crab-stuffed mushrooms by incorporating fresh herbs like dill or chives, a splash of white wine, cream cheese or mascarpone, freshly grated Parmesan, and a drizzle of high-quality olive oil," she says. "Finish with lemon zest for brightness."
The best mushrooms to use for these are really a matter of preference, with portobello being a larger option better suited to a sit down plate for dinner, but many find baby portobellos the ideal mushrooms for stuffing and using as appetizers. Whatever ones you choose to use, be sure to drizzle with oil and sprinkle some panko on top before you bake them.