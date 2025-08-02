There's A Ridiculously Simple Way To Make Canned Crab Taste Like It Costs $20

Those cans of crab meat in the grocery store? Let's admit it; many of us find them a little intimidating as we wonder how exactly to prepare it and which canned crab meat brand is best. Sometimes it's just easier to reach for the tried and true tinned tuna or sardines. But wouldn't it be nice to add some variety to your canned seafood repertoire? Chowhound recently spoke with Charlotte Langley, chef, CEO, and President of Langley Foods, and she has a tip for making that five dollar can of crab meat taste like a luxury appetizer in a high end restaurant.

While it's true that canned crab meat isn't really what you want to snack on with some crackers, or to mash up with mayo for a sandwich, there are ways to use it that will make you feel indulgent, and Langley says that using it for stuffed mushrooms is one of them. Once you try these, you will understand why crab is absolutely one of the canned meats you should have in your pantry.