The Classic Cast Iron Brand Alton Brown Adores

Out of the best cooking pans you can have in your arsenal, the versatile cast iron is one that professional and amateur chefs often feel the most passionately about. It is the pan José Andrés uses almost everyday, and Gordon Ramsay cooks an intense breakfast sandwich that can cure any hangover in his.

Alton Brown is another fan of this hardwearing gadget. For the "Good Eats" star, his go-to cast iron is courtesy of a classic brand. As Brown shared on Instagram, if he could only have one pan, it would be his Lodge cast iron.

Lodge is a family-owned brand renowned for its quality, budget-friendly cookware, as well as creating the first "preseasoned" cast iron. The Tennessee-based company, with its iconic logo of an egg frying in a skillet, prides itself on its top-tier, nontoxic cookware that can be passed down through generations. (Ina Garten is another celebrity chef who hasn't been shy about her love for Lodge.) On Instagram, Brown made sure to note that he was in no way affiliated with the company, but was simply expressing his affinity for a classic cast iron brand.