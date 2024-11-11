The Cast Iron Pan José Andrés Uses Almost Every Day
Chef José Andrés seems to have a cooking tip for just about anything and everything. From the often overlooked parts of grilled fish to how to cook perfectly tender steak, his wealth of culinary knowledge is vast. Although his cooking skills are perhaps what he is best known for, his breadth of knowledge also extends to culinary aspects well beyond just making the perfect meal.
A good chef is nothing without good tools, and José Andrés understands this concept perfectly. While there is no one tool that fits each and every cooking situation, there is one that comes pretty close according to José Andrés. More than anything, he loves his Castey cast iron pan. The company behind his cast iron pan is actually Spanish, like the chef, and its products extend past cast iron pans. Overall, Castey is well known for its high quality products and lengthy experience crafting amazing cooking tools.
Castey cast iron pan
Chef José Andrés gives Castey cast iron pans his seal of approval, and with good reason. The company has roots that go all the way back to the 16th century, when the Barberi Artistic Foundry manufactured the kitchenware that would eventually become the foundation of what Castey is today. In 1996, Castey was founded as an extension of the Barberi Artistic Foundry, with the goal of creating more cookware at a higher scale of production and spreading it on a global scale. Decades later, Castey has established a line of cookware that is durable, long lasting, and high quality.
José Andrés recommends Castey's cast iron pans, but the brand's product line includes kitchen staples like silverware, serving tools, specialty cookware, and more. The only caveat is that the company is based in Spain, with no retail outlets or direct shipping to North America. However, other stores and retailers carry Castey's products, including Amazon.