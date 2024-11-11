The Cast Iron Pan José Andrés Uses Almost Every Day

Chef José Andrés seems to have a cooking tip for just about anything and everything. From the often overlooked parts of grilled fish to how to cook perfectly tender steak, his wealth of culinary knowledge is vast. Although his cooking skills are perhaps what he is best known for, his breadth of knowledge also extends to culinary aspects well beyond just making the perfect meal.

A good chef is nothing without good tools, and José Andrés understands this concept perfectly. While there is no one tool that fits each and every cooking situation, there is one that comes pretty close according to José Andrés. More than anything, he loves his Castey cast iron pan. The company behind his cast iron pan is actually Spanish, like the chef, and its products extend past cast iron pans. Overall, Castey is well known for its high quality products and lengthy experience crafting amazing cooking tools.