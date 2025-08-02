How Many Glasses Are In Your Favorite Bottle Of Wine?
Whether you're planning a party or looking forward to having a relaxing night in, it's good to know how far you can get with one bottle of wine. Most bottles of wine clock in at 750 milliliters, which comes out to just a touch over 25 ounces (25.36 ounces to be exact). This can get you pretty far when you're questioning the amount of wine you need to host a tasting, say, but in order to know how many proper glasses of wine you'll get, you first have to figure out the measurement of a glass of wine to begin with.
It's generally agreed upon that a glass of wine at a restaurant, for example, is a 5-ounce pour. On the whole, then, a regular bottle of wine will net you about five glasses of wine, with a tiny bit left in the bottle afterward if you're exact in your pours. However, some restaurants and bars might offer different serving sizes — perhaps a 6-ounce glass or maybe even an 8-ounce pour. These figures would decrease the total number of glasses you get from one bottle. If you normally opt for a 6-ounce glass, then you can aim for about four glasses from your standard bottle. And you might be more generous at home, too. So, if you're having a few glasses with some friends, err on the side of caution, and grab that extra bottle.
More alcohol means less wine in your glass
If you're looking into how many servings you can get with your favorite bottle of wine specifically, then you're going to need to consider the alcohol percentage of that bottle. Of course, this detail is just one of the many things you can gather from reading your wine label, but in the case of serving size, it actually plays a huge role. Put simply, the more alcohol a particular wine has, the smaller the recommended serving size. But naturally, like all things wine, there's a little more detail to it than that.
Wine has a vast array of alcohol percentages that make some wines incredibly light while others are quite formidable (relative to other low-ABV beverages). You can categorize wines based on their strength, with the lightest wines being less than 10% ABV and incrementally increases leading up to the top threshold of 15% and higher. The average alcohol content of wine sits around 12%, and therefore, the recommended pour sits at exactly 5 ounces. However, with stronger wines, it's advised to pour below 5 ounces, with the idea that you get a comparable amount of alcohol per glass, even if that means less wine overall. Conversely, it's suggested to pour over that 5-ounce mark with lighter wines for the exact same reason. So, consider the ABV if you're calculating how many glasses you can get, and make sure you store wine properly after buying!