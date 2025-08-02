How Many Glasses Are In Your Favorite Bottle Of Wine?

Whether you're planning a party or looking forward to having a relaxing night in, it's good to know how far you can get with one bottle of wine. Most bottles of wine clock in at 750 milliliters, which comes out to just a touch over 25 ounces (25.36 ounces to be exact). This can get you pretty far when you're questioning the amount of wine you need to host a tasting, say, but in order to know how many proper glasses of wine you'll get, you first have to figure out the measurement of a glass of wine to begin with.

It's generally agreed upon that a glass of wine at a restaurant, for example, is a 5-ounce pour. On the whole, then, a regular bottle of wine will net you about five glasses of wine, with a tiny bit left in the bottle afterward if you're exact in your pours. However, some restaurants and bars might offer different serving sizes — perhaps a 6-ounce glass or maybe even an 8-ounce pour. These figures would decrease the total number of glasses you get from one bottle. If you normally opt for a 6-ounce glass, then you can aim for about four glasses from your standard bottle. And you might be more generous at home, too. So, if you're having a few glasses with some friends, err on the side of caution, and grab that extra bottle.