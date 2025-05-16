The Total Amount Of Wine You Need To Host A Proper Tasting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wine tastings are the perfect activity to celebrate a birthday, bachelorette party, or even just the arrival of the weekend. Sipping on a flight of reds, whites, and rosés sets you back an average of $40, depending on the winery. With a large group, the costs can add up quickly, especially if you plan on multiple tastings — and this doesn't include a cab or shuttle for transportation (unless you have a designated driver). Instead, you might consider hosting a wine tasting at home, saving you money and allowing you to customize the flight to your guests' preferences. You don't need to be a certified sommelier to execute this, but what is key is having enough wine on hand.

Chowhound spoke to Helena Nicklin, drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy, to break down how many bottles should be available at a home tasting, and how much wine should be served in each glass. If you're going the minimalist route, Nicklin exclusively explained to us that "you can teach a lot just by showing two well-chosen, very different wines, as it's highlighting the differences between them that will give your tasters plenty of 'aha!' moments." These could be two bottles from a single winery, trying two different colors, or comparing different vintages.