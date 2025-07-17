The Now-Discontinued Ice Cream That Launched From A Vintage Children's TV Show

Have you met Howdy Doody? If you're not a part of the baby boomer generation, the answer is probably no. Howdy Doody, a marionette doll dressed as a cowboy, was the star of "The Howdy Doody Show," which ran from 1947 through 1960. The series was centered around Howdy Doody and a cast of other characters — some puppets, some human — within Doodyville. The series was filmed in front of a live audience of children and often leaned on them to help make moments within the show. The show made a big impact not just on television, but also in branding and children's content in general. This is partly due to its massive popularity at the time.

In fact, the series was so popular that it spawned a number of licensed products and advertising deals, using its ever-smiling visage to sell products like candy, toys, and cereal. The cherry on top of Howdy Doody's business ventures was his line of Howdy Doody ice cream. The brand was aptly called Howdy Doody, and featured several frozen desserts named after characters in the series. Some of the more popular desserts included the Fudge Bar (which featured Howdy himself), as well as the Clarabell Banana Bar, named after Clarabell the Clown. Storefronts advertised the desserts with signs labeling them a "Howdy Doody Ice Cream Dealer." There were also Howdy Doody ice cream trucks and stands. However, after the show was cancelled in 1960, the ice cream brand melted into the realm of kitsch collectibles. Some, however, still hear the siren song of those nostalgic ice cream truck treats calling their name.