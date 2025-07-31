With a delicate floral, almost perfume-like taste, the lychee is an exotic fruit that really should be in use in most kitchens. And while canned lychees are a great shelf-stable alternative, trust us when we say that nothing compares to a fresh lychee's ephemeral flavor. But how do you get into this exotic fruit? We're here to break down how to eat lychees the right way, from peeling to serving.

The bumpy exterior of a lychee hides a few obstacles before you can safely pop that fruit in your mouth and eat it whole. First, there is another layer of translucent, almost skin-like coating. Then, the flesh envelopes a hard pit that your body would be hard pressed to process. It's a lot of steps to get through.

But is a lychee worth jumping through all those hoops? Absolutely, if you're the kind of person who enjoys juicy, delicious fruit that tastes like nothing else on the planet. Read on to learn how to discover its unusual flavor for yourself.