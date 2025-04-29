8 Best Fruit Flavored Syrups You Should Be Adding To Coffee

As a barista of several years, I've seen plenty of trends come and go; not to mention the every-year seasonal favorites, like classic Christmas peppermint hot chocolate or the infamous autumn pumpkin spice latte. Whether you go for the same drink day in and day out or you're more on the adventurous side, adding unexpected flavors to your morning latte can shake things up a bit with a vibrant new flavor experience. If you haven't considered fruity flavors as an option, now just might be the time to start.

Move over, caramel and vanilla (or at least make room), these fruit flavored syrups will take your morning cup of java to the next level. If you're a bit nervous to try something new, don't worry, I've got recommendations for my favorite ways to incorporate fruit syrups into tons of different kinds of coffee drinks. If you like iced drinks, you're in luck! However, there are options for the hot coffee enjoyers out there, too. Perfect for summer and equally tasty in winter, let's check out these eight fruity options.