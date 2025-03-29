What's The Best Type Of Alcohol For A Classic Lychee Martini?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The classic martini is a stylish, two-ingredient cocktail consisting mainly of gin or vodka and vermouth. If you want to order a martini like you know what you're doing, take note of what it means to order a martini dry or wet. The original martini, which dates back to the late 19th century, was made with gin as the base spirit. However, vodka martinis appeared in the mid-20th century and grew in popularity, partly due to James Bond's preference for them in Ian Flemings 1953 book "Casino Royale." Vodka also became the spirit of choice in martinis in the 1980s and '90s when flavorful variations such as the appletini, espresso martini, and cosmopolitan became popular. It was during this time that the lychee martini was invented, although its exact origins are somewhat murky.

A lychee martini is a light and sweet cocktail typically made with vodka, lychee juice, dry vermouth, and lychee fruit for garnish. Due to its neutral flavor, vodka is more commonly used to make the fruity martini, however, using gin is also a possibility. The botanical and citrusy notes of gin are more forward-facing than the flavorless vodka, but some find that it pairs well with the sweet, slightly tart, floral taste of lychee. In short, if you enjoy the piney, herbal taste of gin, by all means opt for a gin lychee martini. However, if you prefer the lychee flavor to be at the forefront, vodka is the optimal choice for your cocktail.