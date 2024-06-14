You Think You Don't Need A Paring Knife, But Here's Why You Do

You love your chef's knife and use it for everything within reason: cutting meat, slicing fruits and vegetables, mincing herbs, and a dozen other tasks. Whenever anyone mentions a paring knife, you roll your eyes and scoff at the idea of buying a relatively tiny piece of cutlery when you have one of the best chef's knives on the market. In the culinary world, however, paring knives are known as one of the three necessary blades in any kitchen, with the other two being the bread knife and the chef's knife. Considering that each type of knife has its uses, what's so special about the paring knife that you should own one?

Advertisement

Well, the distinctive usefulness of the paring knife comes mostly from its size. With a blade typically between 2.5 and 3.5 inches long and a handle roughly the same length, a paring knife is the smallest knife you'll find in the kitchen. That's not a knock; it's a compliment. A knife this small is a versatile tool that allows you a degree of delicacy, finesse, and precision not possible with a larger implement. Once you see all the distinctive ways a paring knife makes itself useful, you'll rethink your position on this pint-sized wonder of the cutlery world.