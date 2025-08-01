Removing A Slice Of Pie Has Never Been More Efficient Than It Is With This Method

Once you've dodged all of the common pie crust mistakes like letting it come to room temperature or over-baking it, the last thing you want to end up with is a dreaded first slice blob unfit for serving. Making an extra cut in the pie only takes a fraction of a second and helps ensure the crust and filling stay firmly where they should. This presentation idea works just as well on a flan or tart as it does on a pie, including some favorite Ina Garten desserts like a dark chocolate tart or pumpkin flan with maple caramel.

The extra slice technique can also be applied to store-bought pie to make it look even more tempting. If you are going the premade route, try inserting a few wisps of butter under the crust mid-bake or giving it a quick brush with butter to make it feel more homemade. Or, assemble your own pie filling and save time with a store bought crust. Sprinkling a touch of cinnamon sugar on a ready-made variety before baking gives it just the right flavor boost to make it taste like you worked on it all day. Regardless of how the pie makes it to the counter, that one additional cut will leave guests drooling over the knockout looking results.