Removing A Slice Of Pie Has Never Been More Efficient Than It Is With This Method
After spending the time and effort to lovingly bake a homemade pie, there's not much more disappointing than slicing into it expecting a magazine-worthy looking slice and ending up with a crumbly, shifting mess. Here's a nifty trick that will leave you with a neat and pleasing initial slice each and every time. Rather than making two cuts to remove that first slice, make three cuts (resulting in two slices). That one additional swipe of the knife will provide a bit of space and wiggle room in the pie dish, making it easier to remove the first slice in one easy go.
For maximum pie-cutting prowess, many bakers suggest running your knife quickly under hot water just before cutting, which allows the knife to easily glide through all the layers. Using a serrated knife for the task is another helpful tip, particularly if you are approaching a pie with firm ingredients like nuts.
One extra cut is all you need
Once you've dodged all of the common pie crust mistakes like letting it come to room temperature or over-baking it, the last thing you want to end up with is a dreaded first slice blob unfit for serving. Making an extra cut in the pie only takes a fraction of a second and helps ensure the crust and filling stay firmly where they should. This presentation idea works just as well on a flan or tart as it does on a pie, including some favorite Ina Garten desserts like a dark chocolate tart or pumpkin flan with maple caramel.
The extra slice technique can also be applied to store-bought pie to make it look even more tempting. If you are going the premade route, try inserting a few wisps of butter under the crust mid-bake or giving it a quick brush with butter to make it feel more homemade. Or, assemble your own pie filling and save time with a store bought crust. Sprinkling a touch of cinnamon sugar on a ready-made variety before baking gives it just the right flavor boost to make it taste like you worked on it all day. Regardless of how the pie makes it to the counter, that one additional cut will leave guests drooling over the knockout looking results.