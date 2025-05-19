One Simple Staple Ingredient Adds Homemade Vibes To A Store-Bought Pie

Do you ever wish you could experience the aroma and taste of a delicious, homemade pie without having to follow a recipe? When you don't have the extra time or effort needed to par-cook fruit for the perfect jammy-not-soggy pie filling, a pre-made, store-bought pie can easily solve your problems. However, in terms of flavor and texture, store-bought pies are rarely mistaken for their homemade counterparts. Since most pre-made pies are mass-produced, they tend to miss that quintessential personal touch you can often taste in homemade confections. Luckily, however, you can elevate your next store-bought pie by adding just one ingredient to the top layer of crust: butter.

While homemade apple pie filling is made superior with an extra ingredient like sour cream, store-bought pies need more of a quick fix. Sure enough, butter gives sweet, fruit-based pies homemade appeal with an extra dose of that savory flavor many of us associate with scratch-made pie. Whether you're dressing up a berry, apple, or peach pie covered in lattice crust, or working with a pie that has a full sheet of pastry across the top, adding butter is simple and effective. That said, we suggest limiting this trick to fruit-based pies rather than confections like chocolate or cream pies; the fillings in these could read as too rich with the additional fat from the butter.

Not only does butter add a little something extra to an otherwise mediocre dessert, this golden fat also imparts some much-needed moisture to the pastry itself. Many pre-made pies, once baked, tend to have dry, dense crust. Therefore, adding a small amount of butter to the inner surface of your pie can give it something of the tell-tale moisture of its homemade counterpart.