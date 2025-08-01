For A Fun Way To Cook Frozen Fries, Ditch Your Oven
When you want the taste of takeout without sitting in the drive thru, you can easily whip up some frozen fries right at home. The most common way to do so is in the oven with a baking tray and cooling rack, but you probably didn't know you can also cook this snack right on the grill. It's not quite as simple as the oven method because you have to work a bit harder to get the crispy exterior, but it's worth it for a fun alternative. "You can get some great smoky notes from the grill," chef Mark Slutzky, director of culinary at McCain, tells Chowhound exclusively.
To achieve that crispy texture without burning the fries, Slutzky recommends cooking them in an aluminum foil pouch. He suggests adding "a little olive oil or avocado oil, along with your favorite seasoning" into a bowl with the fries, then tossing everything together before you add the fries to the grill. "This is one instance where it's OK to add your spices beforehand, since the foil keeps the seasoning from burning and helps it soak into the fries." Check the fries after eight or nine minutes; if their golden-brown exteriors are starting to blister, then the fries are done.
How to upgrade your grilled fries
While some frozen french fries are better than others, they can all benefit from being cooked on the grill — and you can get creative with the toppings. "Explore some fun preparations like Campfire Loaded Fries or Sweet Potato S'mores Fries," chef Mark Slutzky suggests. For the campfire fries, he advises adding sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheddar to mimic a classic baked potato, while the s'mores fries are best prepared with a caramel drizzle, chopped pecans, and mini marshmallows.
If you want the fries to hold up against the toppings, it wouldn't hurt to make them extra crispy. You can also build nacho-style fries with a can of chili and cheese sauce, plus jalapeños and diced onions. Or, keep it simple with just a little nacho cheese. For a seafood spin, add lump crab meat, some Old Bay seasoning, and a little white cheddar cheese sauce. If you want to just dip some seasoned fries, Slutzky recommends serving the grilled snack with "a smoky ketchup or a tangy BBQ sauce."