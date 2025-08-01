For A Fun Way To Cook Frozen Fries, Ditch Your Oven

When you want the taste of takeout without sitting in the drive thru, you can easily whip up some frozen fries right at home. The most common way to do so is in the oven with a baking tray and cooling rack, but you probably didn't know you can also cook this snack right on the grill. It's not quite as simple as the oven method because you have to work a bit harder to get the crispy exterior, but it's worth it for a fun alternative. "You can get some great smoky notes from the grill," chef Mark Slutzky, director of culinary at McCain, tells Chowhound exclusively.

To achieve that crispy texture without burning the fries, Slutzky recommends cooking them in an aluminum foil pouch. He suggests adding "a little olive oil or avocado oil, along with your favorite seasoning" into a bowl with the fries, then tossing everything together before you add the fries to the grill. "This is one instance where it's OK to add your spices beforehand, since the foil keeps the seasoning from burning and helps it soak into the fries." Check the fries after eight or nine minutes; if their golden-brown exteriors are starting to blister, then the fries are done.