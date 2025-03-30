Why You Need More Than A Baking Tray When Making Frozen Fries In The Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next time you shop for groceries, you might want to add a bag of frozen french fries to the cart. Not only is this a simple appetizer to whip up for a weeknight meal, but it's also versatile, and if cooked right, delicious.

What's the best way to cook frozen french fries? First, start with our favorite store-bought frozen french fries. Next, you'll need to use the correct setup for cooking. While a baking tray is one of the most common tools used to cook food in the oven, alone, it's not the best platform for frozen fries. As the fries thaw and cook, the excess water will have a hard time escaping due to the flat tray beneath it. This can result in soggy french fries that stick together and cook unevenly. For a more cohesive batch, use a wire rack set on top of a baking sheet instead. This tool helps ensure frozen french fries get even airflow from top to bottom. They'll all end up crispy and golden brown — exactly how a french fry should be. Gone are the days of cherry-picking the best fries from the plate.

To cook fries like this, place a wire rack on top of a baking tray, add your fries, and follow the directions on the package as usual. It's a simple swap, but it makes all the difference. For those who don't have an oven-safe wire rack, the Spring Chef Stainless Steel Cooling and Baking Rack is dishwasher-safe and can fit in a 10.25-inch by 15.25-inch pan.