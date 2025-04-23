Get A Fresh Cut Steak At Texas Roadhouse With This Easy Ordering Tip

Texas Roadhouse remains one of those chain restaurants where you can get some of the best cuts of steak at an affordable price by steakhouse standards. But if you're not in the know about the menu, then you could fall prey to one of many Texas Roadhouse ordering mistakes — including only ordering the steak sizes that are available on the menu. If you're looking for an easy way to get a fresh steak cut, then just order a size that isn't readily available on the menu; the restaurant should hand-cut it to order.

As with many restaurants, Texas Roadhouse tends to prepare for an influx of diners at certain times of day. The restaurant will sometimes hand-cut the steaks in advance as a time-saving tactic during high-volume hours, like the lunch or dinner rush. But if you want a steak that's as fresh as possible, just order a size that you know won't be pre-cut. There is one catch, though: According to a Reddit user who claims to be a former employee, the custom cut must be larger than whatever the largest cut available on the menu is in order for it to be cut fresh.