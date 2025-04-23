Get A Fresh Cut Steak At Texas Roadhouse With This Easy Ordering Tip
Texas Roadhouse remains one of those chain restaurants where you can get some of the best cuts of steak at an affordable price by steakhouse standards. But if you're not in the know about the menu, then you could fall prey to one of many Texas Roadhouse ordering mistakes — including only ordering the steak sizes that are available on the menu. If you're looking for an easy way to get a fresh steak cut, then just order a size that isn't readily available on the menu; the restaurant should hand-cut it to order.
As with many restaurants, Texas Roadhouse tends to prepare for an influx of diners at certain times of day. The restaurant will sometimes hand-cut the steaks in advance as a time-saving tactic during high-volume hours, like the lunch or dinner rush. But if you want a steak that's as fresh as possible, just order a size that you know won't be pre-cut. There is one catch, though: According to a Reddit user who claims to be a former employee, the custom cut must be larger than whatever the largest cut available on the menu is in order for it to be cut fresh.
There could be an upcharge for a fresh-cut steak
Keep in mind that there may be an upcharge for a custom steak — especially one that's larger than what the restaurant would normally serve. To avoid any surprises, double check with your server to understand any additional charges prior to ordering. Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a plate-sharing fee, so this ordering hack also works if you want to share steak with someone and don't need the full serving Texas Roadhouse is offering; you can up the steak size by a couple of ounces, and the charge should still be less than having to order two separate steak dinners with sides.
Some steaks might be more worth the upcharge than others. Chowhound ranked Texas Roadhouse's steaks, and though the T-Bone landed at No. 1, this is actually the one steak that isn't cut in-house, according to Reddit. As a result, you likely can't get this one cut fresh, but the Dallas filet came in at No. 2, so that one could be worth ordering a few extra ounces of for a custom cut.