The Old-School Sandwich That Included Peanut Butter And This Unexpected Canned Ingredient

Humankind has a rich history of coming up with pretty sandwiches. We've seen a ham and cheese with Oreos, a mayo-pineapple sandwich, and a Victorian-era oyster sandwich that was literally just seasoned raw oysters on bread and lettuce. Out of the many old-school sandwiches we could've left in the past, there's one that is surprisingly good, and it just takes two ingredients: peanut butter and canned tuna.

The origins of the sandwich itself are difficult to trace. Author Matthew Dicks claims he's the inventor, but others online have recollections of the sandwich being made by their mothers and their grandmothers. It's unclear exactly how the sandwich came to be, but food traditions elsewhere suggest that this particular mix of flavors isn't as unusual as we might assume.

The combination of seafood and nuts can be found in cultures all over the world. In West Africa, for example, traditional groundnut stew is often made with fish. In Southeast Asia, you can find the Indonesian sate lilit (skewers often made with fish meat and served with peanut sauce) and the Filipino kare-kare (peanut stew with brine shrimp paste). The combination of fish's saltiness and pungency pairs well with the creamy earthiness of peanuts, with the two ingredients lifting up each other's flavor profiles. A tuna and peanut butter sandwich is essentially the purest form of that partnership, with little else getting in between the pair.