Bloomin' Apples Are The Fuss-Free Fall Dessert You're Craving

Bloomin' apples are the dessert equivalent of the bloomin' onion appetizer — that is, a single fruit or vegetable that has been sliced into a rose-like bloom and baked (or fried) until it blossoms, inviting you to dig your fork into its plump edible petals. Despite how elaborate the bloomin' apple dessert looks, it's relatively easy to make for when you're craving a simple but sweet fall treat.

First, the apple should be cut in half, not vertically but horizontally, and then cored. A tip of a knife then cuts two parallel circular lines around the core, while an apple slicer, like Progressive International's fruit cutter, creates the bloom by slicing the apples into eight, twelve, or sixteen pieces. There's one important thing to note here: None of the slices should completely separate the apple's fleshy interior from the skin. Rather, the skin clings to the apple slices to keep the bloom intact as it's baking. From a bird's-eye point of view, the apple should look a bit like a rose. It'll look even more like a flower once it goes in the oven and blossoms thanks to the heat.

Four or five bloomin' apples can fit in a small 9x9-inch baking pan at a time — one in each corner of the dish with one in the middle if there's room. In the simplest versions of this dessert, the pan is greased with butter or cooking spray before you pop in the apples. However, you can build your own special compound butter using sweet spices like cinnamon to grease the pan, which adds more flavor to the fruits.