The Simple Kitchen Countertop Swap That Makes A Huge Aesthetic Difference
If you'd like to make your kitchen look nicer but don't have the time, money, or ability to invest in major decor changes, there's an easy trick for elevating your countertops. It's as simple as trading your basic bottles of soap that sit by the sink for something that enhances the kitchen's decor.
How can a bottle of soap change up a kitchen? Those cheap plastic bottles of dish soap and hand soap can make the countertop look just that — cheap. Adding decorative refillable bottles is an effortless way to add style to your countertops and overall kitchen aesthetic. The sky is the limit when it comes to picking a type, but the black and white MOMEEMO Soap Dispenser Set adds interest to your counters while matching most kitchen decor. If your kitchen look is more farmhouse or traditional, don't spend money on a soap dispenser. Use this Mason jar hack instead to transform one of the rustic containers into a charming soap bottle. If you don't have any Mason jars, get the look with the Amolliar Mason Jar Liquid Soap Dispenser. If you want to go ultra modern, choose the simplehuman Touch-Free Automatic Rechargeable Sensor Pump, which has the added benefit of being touch-free, useful when you're cooking. Whatever dispensers you choose, pull the look together by placing your bottles in a stylish caddy or tray.
Other ways to elevate your countertops
Decorative soap dispensers aren't the only quick fix for more stylish countertops. A free way to make the whole kitchen look more put together? Clear the junk off the countertops. You can also avoid a cluttered kitchen counter with Ree Drummond's practical decor tip: artfully display your favorite dishes, bowls, and serving ware on the countertop instead of adding new items just to fill space.
You can't go wrong with house plants to brighten up your kitchen, or a vase of fresh flowers or pretty food bowl filled with fruit. If you're lucky enough to have large kitchen counters that still look empty, put the bowl and plant, or whatever decorative items you choose, on a tray. This will keep the items from looking lost in the space. The Coffee Table Tray Round Rattan Ottoman Tray does double duty as a decorative item but also for is useful for serving when needed. Another way to add interest to your countertops is by adding a set of colorful cookbooks on the countertop, which can give some punch to a neutral kitchen. The brighter and cheerier the covers, the better!