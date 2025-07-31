The Simple Kitchen Countertop Swap That Makes A Huge Aesthetic Difference

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you'd like to make your kitchen look nicer but don't have the time, money, or ability to invest in major decor changes, there's an easy trick for elevating your countertops. It's as simple as trading your basic bottles of soap that sit by the sink for something that enhances the kitchen's decor.

How can a bottle of soap change up a kitchen? Those cheap plastic bottles of dish soap and hand soap can make the countertop look just that — cheap. Adding decorative refillable bottles is an effortless way to add style to your countertops and overall kitchen aesthetic. The sky is the limit when it comes to picking a type, but the black and white MOMEEMO Soap Dispenser Set adds interest to your counters while matching most kitchen decor. If your kitchen look is more farmhouse or traditional, don't spend money on a soap dispenser. Use this Mason jar hack instead to transform one of the rustic containers into a charming soap bottle. If you don't have any Mason jars, get the look with the Amolliar Mason Jar Liquid Soap Dispenser. If you want to go ultra modern, choose the simplehuman Touch-Free Automatic Rechargeable Sensor Pump, which has the added benefit of being touch-free, useful when you're cooking. Whatever dispensers you choose, pull the look together by placing your bottles in a stylish caddy or tray.