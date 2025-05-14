Don't Spend Money On A Soap Dispenser. Use This Mason Jar Hack Instead
If you've ever gone a little overboard on a Homegoods binge, you're hardly alone. According to a survey by Opendoor, the average American spends nearly $1,600 a year on home decor, which buys a lot of accent pillows and rattan baskets. Interior design tastes change all the time, not to mention how often pieces like dishes and vases break and need to be replaced. Before you reach into your wallet for a shiny, new soap dispenser, however, consider that there's a cheaper, cuter alternative that you probably already own for preserving food or packing lunches: a Mason jar.
Mason jars (which are just glass canning jars with a brand name) are perfect for containing hand soap or liquid dish detergent because they can hold a lot of soap (less running out and refilling), the top screws on tight, and their classic look works with all types of bathroom and kitchen decor, from modern farmhouse to bohemian, shabby chic to French country. All it takes is a couple of easy (and inexpensive) upgrades to a standard, pint-size canning jar, and you can have a cute and customizable soap dispenser in minutes. Let's take a look at how you can either DIY a Mason jar, or adapt a jar with a soap dispenser kit.
Adapt the lid of the jar
One way to modify a Mason jar into a soap dispenser is to save the pump from an empty jar of soap and cut a lid to fit. This requires punching out a circle in the flat metal top to a jar, which you can do with some metal snips or an X-Acto knife. Once you have a hole, apply super glue to the bottom of the pump in a clean line, and then attach it to the plate. Then simply fill the jar with soap and screw on the cap.
The easier way, however, is to buy a soap dispenser adapter for a Mason jar. This set of four Regular Mouth Plastic Mason Jar Soap Dispenser Pumps and Lids from Onsogi has some perks that a recycled pump might not have, like rust-proofing and food-grade plastic parts. They also come with stickers to label each jar for hand soap, dish soap, hand sanitizer, and lotion, and for around $8, you can have four dispensers for less than the price of many store-bought models.
The nice thing about making your own soap dispenser with a clear glass jar is that you can customize it to fit the vibe of the room. Choose a colorful soap, and tie a ribbon around the jar. You can even add some small plastic charms to the liquid for a holiday theme. And if you make multiple dispensers, keep the DIY vibes going by making this inexpensive three-tier kitchen counter storage shelf for stacking.