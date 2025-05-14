Don't Spend Money On A Soap Dispenser. Use This Mason Jar Hack Instead

One way to modify a Mason jar into a soap dispenser is to save the pump from an empty jar of soap and cut a lid to fit. This requires punching out a circle in the flat metal top to a jar, which you can do with some metal snips or an X-Acto knife. Once you have a hole, apply super glue to the bottom of the pump in a clean line, and then attach it to the plate. Then simply fill the jar with soap and screw on the cap.

The easier way, however, is to buy a soap dispenser adapter for a Mason jar. This set of four Regular Mouth Plastic Mason Jar Soap Dispenser Pumps and Lids from Onsogi has some perks that a recycled pump might not have, like rust-proofing and food-grade plastic parts. They also come with stickers to label each jar for hand soap, dish soap, hand sanitizer, and lotion, and for around $8, you can have four dispensers for less than the price of many store-bought models.

The nice thing about making your own soap dispenser with a clear glass jar is that you can customize it to fit the vibe of the room. Choose a colorful soap, and tie a ribbon around the jar. You can even add some small plastic charms to the liquid for a holiday theme. And if you make multiple dispensers, keep the DIY vibes going by making this inexpensive three-tier kitchen counter storage shelf for stacking.