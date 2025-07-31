You'll Never Suffer Through Soggy Nachos Again With This Surefire Homemade Chip Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People tend to get a little wild with nachos. This dish, which was first created in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras by Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya in the 1940s, takes hearty tortilla chips and piles them high with just about any topping you can imagine. That's where things tend to get out of hand. It's easy to get carried away with those toppings, which leads to an unfortunate nacho disaster: soggy chips. Not only are soggy chips unpleasant to eat, but they certainly aren't going to carry those delicious toppings all the way to your waiting mouth. You'll need a fork to fix this mess, which defeats the purpose of finger food. Instead, learn how to make your own tortilla chips for the sturdiest chip around.

There are plenty of easy ways to avoid mushy nacho messes, like draining the excess liquid from wet ingredients, and you can always switch out your tortilla chips for pita chips (combined with Greek-inspired toppings, these make a killer nacho dish!). But when you make the chips yourself, you can control the thickness. And that all starts with making the tortillas the right way. Making the chips is easy — cut tortillas into wedges and deep fry them until golden — but to make a tortilla that is going to give you a good hearty chip, you want to know about a little something called nixtamalized corn, an ingredient that can help you get the best, most authentic tortillas for nacho chips.