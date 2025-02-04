5 Tips To Avoid Soggy Nachos At Your Super Bowl Party

Of course, cheese is one of the essential elements that make nachos a game day snack worth serving. Besides being delicious, it can also serve as a protective barrier between the crunchy tortilla chips and ingredients with more moisture. Sprinkle shredded or crumbled cheese onto the chips lightly; one of the ways to make fool-proof nachos for game day is to avoid going too heavy on the cheese. Then, bake or broil them just enough to melt the cheese without burning the chips or allowing them to absorb too much moisture. If you're using any other ingredients that need to be heated, you can add them after the cheese has melted and put the tray back in the oven, again making sure the chips don't burn.

You also want to make sure you use the right types of cheese. Choose fresh, hard cheeses that don't have a lot of moisture, like cheddar and jack cheeses, which are considered, hands down, the best cheeses for nachos. Also, be sure to shred them yourself. Pre-shredded cheeses often have stabilizers that prevent them from melting quickly, so you'd need to keep the chips in the oven longer, giving them more time to absorb liquids and to burn. If you love your nachos smothered in a rich, creamy nacho cheese sauce, serve it on the side so it doesn't weigh down the chips or make them soggy.