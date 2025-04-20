Tortillas Are Your Secret For The Fastest Homemade Pizza Night Ever
When it comes to food culture in the United States, pizza night is almost as American as apple pie. Rare is the adult without nostalgic memories of a parent walking through the door carrying white boxes full of cheesy, saucy deliciousness. Many of us continue this cycle today in various forms, from the traditional takeout or delivery to turning it into a family activity. Build-your-own-pizza night may not be as convenient as carry-out, but it's certainly a lot more fun.
Of course, many people don't have the time or energy even to make a protein-rich, two-ingredient pizza dough, let alone the traditional yeasted versions with a finicky reputation. A simple way to circumvent this is to stockpile good ol' flour tortillas. When sauced, cheesed, and baked, tortillas become crispy and mimic the texture of thin-crust pizza, making this hack as delicious as it is easy. Plus, tortillas come in a variety of sizes, from petite taco to jumbo burrito, so you can tailor the size of each pizza to your appetite or nutritional needs.
Building a tortilla pizza is pretty straightforward. Use the back of a spoon to evenly spread a thin layer of sauce, sprinkle with shredded mozzarella, and top with pepperoni, or some more unusual, underrated pizza toppings. Then it's just a matter of baking in the oven until the cheese is melted and the tortilla "crust" is crunchy and golden. Slice it with a pizza slicer for the most authentic presentation, or just pick it up and nibble away.
Artisanal variations for this quick and easy meal
Possibly the best thing about this quick, simple meal is how versatile it is. For instance, if you don't have pizza sauce handy, try salsa topped with a handful of sharp cheddar, grilled chicken, and jalapeños for a more literal riff on taco pizza. You can also make a quick, delicious pizza sauce with canned tomatoes and a few other ingredients that will add bright freshness to your finished product. The original recipe calls for little more than olive oil and garlic, but you can also add herbs or spices like hot smoked paprika to punch up the flavor.
If you love an old fashioned margherita pizza, a tortilla offers the perfect foundation for this lighter flavor profile. Just be aware, however, that both the sauce and fresh mozzarella tend to be very moist, which could make your tortilla soggy. To prevent this, pat your mozzarella very dry and use just a thin layer of sauce. You can also bake your pizza on a wire rack or preheated pizza stone to prevent the dreaded undercooked middle.
While tortillas are really only a great swap for thin-style pizza crust, that doesn't mean that deep-dish lovers need to miss out. Though stacked tortillas won't provide the same pillowy bite as a beautiful Chicago-style crust, you can sprinkle some extra cheese between them before topping and baking to create a more luxuriant experience. This is also a great hack for hardcore stuffed crust fans.