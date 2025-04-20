Tortillas Are Your Secret For The Fastest Homemade Pizza Night Ever

When it comes to food culture in the United States, pizza night is almost as American as apple pie. Rare is the adult without nostalgic memories of a parent walking through the door carrying white boxes full of cheesy, saucy deliciousness. Many of us continue this cycle today in various forms, from the traditional takeout or delivery to turning it into a family activity. Build-your-own-pizza night may not be as convenient as carry-out, but it's certainly a lot more fun.

Of course, many people don't have the time or energy even to make a protein-rich, two-ingredient pizza dough, let alone the traditional yeasted versions with a finicky reputation. A simple way to circumvent this is to stockpile good ol' flour tortillas. When sauced, cheesed, and baked, tortillas become crispy and mimic the texture of thin-crust pizza, making this hack as delicious as it is easy. Plus, tortillas come in a variety of sizes, from petite taco to jumbo burrito, so you can tailor the size of each pizza to your appetite or nutritional needs.

Building a tortilla pizza is pretty straightforward. Use the back of a spoon to evenly spread a thin layer of sauce, sprinkle with shredded mozzarella, and top with pepperoni, or some more unusual, underrated pizza toppings. Then it's just a matter of baking in the oven until the cheese is melted and the tortilla "crust" is crunchy and golden. Slice it with a pizza slicer for the most authentic presentation, or just pick it up and nibble away.