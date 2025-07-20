This $10 Aldi Gadget Can Save You Money On Cold Brew This Summer

There's no better pick-me-up on a hot day than an iced cold brew coffee, but if a $5 to 7 coffee shop visit is a daily habit, it could cost you nearly $50 a week. But the discount grocer Aldi is here to the rescue! The new Aldi Crofton Cold Brew System is only $10, easy to use, and can make you into a home kitchen barista. It cranks out delicious cold brew coffee for under a dollar per 12-ounce serving, the exact price depending on where your preferred beans lay on the cheap to fancy scale. Even compared to Dunkin's $2.29 small sized cold brew, using Aldi's new cold brew maker will save you money.

The instructions on the Aldi Crofton Cold Brew System are simple, but if you're not used to making cold brew coffee at home, you might be missing some crucial information. The label on the box says to place ¾ cup of coarsely ground coffee into the carafe filter, fill the rest of the cold brew maker with water, and let the mix steep for 12 to 24 hours. That wiggle room of 12 hours can produce quite a range of strength in your coffee, so when making cold brew for the first time, give it a sample every couple hours to see what your preferred steep time is. And if the coffee is too weak for your taste after even 24 hours, consider bumping up the amount of grounds. Chowhound recommends a cup of ground coffee for every four cups of water.