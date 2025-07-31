The Store-Bought Frosting You Won't Catch Us Using On Any Cake

From achieving a moist crumb and crispy crust to pulling off clean, bakery-style icing, baking cake at home is no simple feat. There are plenty of clever hacks for upgrading boxed cake mix and making it taste homemade. The same goes for store-bought frosting — yes, you can improve it at home, but the starting point still matters. Some frostings just don't give you enough to work with at the get-go.

To figure out which brands are worth your time (and your cake), we taste tested and ranked seven popular store-bought frostings from worst to best. For each one, we tried both the chocolate and vanilla versions and sorted them based on flavor, texture, price point, and overall variety. A great homemade frosting is full of flavor without overpowering the cake too much, and has a texture that makes it easily spreadable without being runny or drippy.

When you're eating frosting straight off a spoon, it's hard to imagine being disappointed. And yet, Miss Jones Baking Co. managed to pull that off. From texture to flavor, this brand missed all the marks.