Give Your Cakes A Delicious Crust With One Simple Swap

Although you can create a sugar crust for any cake you bake, it's especially ideal for round cakes where every slice gets bit of crust on the side. Naked cakes — cakes that aren't frosted from top to bottom — are a perfect use case for the sugar crust; not only does it add deliciousness, but it also adds some visual flair to the cake with ornamental, richly colored lace patterns.

Advertisement

Adding a sugar crust is also an easy hack to prevent berry cakes from getting soggy — a common problem, and easy to do given that these cakes are often made from angel food or white cake, which are more fragile than sponge cakes or pound cakes. A sugar crust is also a fabulous addition to coffee cakes and Italian orange cakes; plus, you can use it on cupcakes to add a delightful surprise in the first bite while balancing the smooth, rich cap of airy frosting. Do the same to morning muffins: The slightly sweet, crispy exterior can turn a plain bran muffin into a more appetizing treat. You can also take the crunch level on a pan of brownies to the extreme by dusting it with sugar, or add some extra crunch and caramelization to a pan of standard Madeleines to make them especially satisfying when dipping in a cup of coffee or tea.

Advertisement