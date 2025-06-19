How Long You'll Have To Wait When You Order A Costco Food Court Pizza
Once you have indulged in Costco pizza, it's a pretty sure bet you'll be back for more. The price of a large pizza has held steady at just under $10 for the last 15 years. The crust is just thick enough, and you are never left wanting for more of that gooey golden baked cheese. To make it even better, lunch or dinner can be multitasked with grocery shopping, making a trip to Costco alluring for even the most crowd-averse members of your family. Once it becomes part of the shopping routine, hitting up the Costco food court becomes a ritual that many can't seem to go without.
If you have ever wandered into your local Costco food court during one of those rare moments when things are quiet, and ordered a pizza that felt like it was ready almost instantaneously, you would be forgiven for assuming things always run this smoothly. The problem is, they don't. As all Costco members know, the number of people inside the warehouse can vary dramatically depending on the time of day and the random whims of shoppers. This can have impact on the timing of your precious pizza pick up.
Some tips for a seamless pizza pick up at Costco
While single slices are often ready to go at the counter, an entire pizza may take time. Generally speaking, a full pizza will be a 15 to 30 minute wait if there are no pizzas ready. So how do you time it that you arrive to the food court just when your pizza is piping hot? The first thing to consider doing is to head to the food court when you arrive and place your order. That way, you can do your shopping while the pizza is being made. Grab your pizza on the way out and you are good to go.
Costco pizza is so affordable and delicious that many people get hit with cravings on days when they actually have no shopping to do. When this happens, it's unfortunately not possible to order Costco pizza online, so it must be done by phone. The good news is that the food court has a separate telephone number than the main store, so there will be less automated prompts to make your way through in your attempt to get that perfect pizza pie prepared for pick up. And yes, you will be picking it up, because sadly Costco does not deliver either. To find the food court phone number, go to the store locator on the Costco website. Under "Warehouse Services" click on "Food Court," and the phone number will come up.