How Long You'll Have To Wait When You Order A Costco Food Court Pizza

While single slices are often ready to go at the counter, an entire pizza may take time. Generally speaking, a full pizza will be a 15 to 30 minute wait if there are no pizzas ready. So how do you time it that you arrive to the food court just when your pizza is piping hot? The first thing to consider doing is to head to the food court when you arrive and place your order. That way, you can do your shopping while the pizza is being made. Grab your pizza on the way out and you are good to go.

Costco pizza is so affordable and delicious that many people get hit with cravings on days when they actually have no shopping to do. When this happens, it's unfortunately not possible to order Costco pizza online, so it must be done by phone. The good news is that the food court has a separate telephone number than the main store, so there will be less automated prompts to make your way through in your attempt to get that perfect pizza pie prepared for pick up. And yes, you will be picking it up, because sadly Costco does not deliver either. To find the food court phone number, go to the store locator on the Costco website. Under "Warehouse Services" click on "Food Court," and the phone number will come up.