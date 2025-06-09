You Can Bring Your Own Shopping Bags To Costco — But Under One Condition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It makes sense that Costco doesn't offer regular paper or plastic bags for their groceries; in addition to environmental and economical reasons, most of the items are large or sold in bulk and simply don't fit in a normal bag. Luckily, the members-only warehouse allows customers to bring their own bags to fill with their groceries. However, bear in mind that under their member guidelines, Costco has the right to inspect any bag, container, or backpack as you enter the store and upon departure. If you want to take advantage of their wholesale prices on bulk items, this is just one of those Costco rules you can't break (or else).

Because of this rule and to make it easy on Costco employees and yourself, it's best to make sure your shopping bags are empty on arrival and only filled with purchased items when leaving the store. Also, as you exit, a Costco worker will check your receipt and peruse your cart to verify your purchases, so it's best to have your items in open bags or containers.

Costco does provide empty boxes left over from food storage for shoppers to use for their groceries. These are typically located near the checkout in a giant cardboard pile. However, if it's a busy weekend, that pile might be significantly diminished. Therefore, it's always a great idea to bring your own reusable shopping bags or other containers that can accommodate bulk items.