This Is The Real Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Nut Bars

Sometimes, customers want to know about a brand because they think one of their favorite products has seriously gone down in quality, like Kirkland bacon. Or, as in the case of the Kirkland Signature Nut Bars and the brand behind Costco's much-loved chocolate covered almonds, they want to know because they are pleased with the quality of the product.

The Kirkland Signature Nut Bars are made by family-owned Leclerc Foods, a Canadian company. It has facilities located across North America and has been in the business of making sweet treats for 120 years. It's not surprising it was chosen to create Costco's iconic Nut Bar. We would be remiss, however, if we didn't mention KIND's dark chocolate nuts and sea salt bars while talking about the Kirkland bars. The two are so similar that many consider the Costco version a dupe of the KIND bars, which have been on the market longer. We can't be certain that Costco alluded to the wildly popular KIND bars when commissioning the bar to Leclec, but if it did, Leclerc Foods clearly understood the assignment.