The Fish To Avoid Ordering At A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain
Everybody loves a good exposé, and Anthony Bourdain's "Kitchen Confidential" certainly does not disappoint. One of the many revelations he made in his memoir about the underbelly of the restaurant world is how his seafood purveyor would never eat swordfish in restaurants after what he learned about them from working in the kitchen. What was it that disturbed his colleague so much he would swear off this delicious fish forever? Turns out it's one of those things that would make just about anyone squeamish: worms.
Swordfish are known for harboring parasites, most notably the parasitic worms called ascarid nematodes. Though they are harmless once the fish is cooked properly, the worms can pose a threat if you are eating undercooked or raw swordfish. Since swordfish is one of the fish you should never use for sushi anyway, you are not likely to find it at your local Japanese restaurant. However, you may find swordfish being used for ceviche dishes since it is recommended to keep oily fish out and instead use a meaty white fish like swordfish. The good news is there are strict regulations around fish being frozen for at least 24 hours prior to being used for raw dishes such as sushi or ceviche, and freezing fish kills parasites.
What to know before swearing off swordfish
Though the thought of worms and parasites can make anyone a little queasy, the reality is that any living food that interacts with the natural environment at large is at risk of carrying some kind of critter, and most of them are harmless. Swordfish are found in oceans all over the world, making them a prime target for parasites (which are more common in wild fish than farmed). This is because farmed fish are kept in protected areas, and their food sources are treated with antibiotics to make sure the fish remain parasite-free. Naturally, one way to avoid worms in your swordfish would be to choose farmed fish over wild. Unfortunately though, you likely won't find farmed swordfish because they are so abundant and ubiquitous in the wild that there is really no need to farm them.
The most important thing to know when preparing or eating swordfish is that as long as swordfish is frozen before it is eaten, any parasites that may have been making a home in the fish will be killed. If you are eating fresh swordfish, cooking it well will ensure there are no living visitors left hanging around. Luckily, one of the most popular ways to enjoy a perfectly moist swordfish is to throw it on the grill.