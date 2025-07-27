The Fish To Avoid Ordering At A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain

Everybody loves a good exposé, and Anthony Bourdain's "Kitchen Confidential" certainly does not disappoint. One of the many revelations he made in his memoir about the underbelly of the restaurant world is how his seafood purveyor would never eat swordfish in restaurants after what he learned about them from working in the kitchen. What was it that disturbed his colleague so much he would swear off this delicious fish forever? Turns out it's one of those things that would make just about anyone squeamish: worms.

Swordfish are known for harboring parasites, most notably the parasitic worms called ascarid nematodes. Though they are harmless once the fish is cooked properly, the worms can pose a threat if you are eating undercooked or raw swordfish. Since swordfish is one of the fish you should never use for sushi anyway, you are not likely to find it at your local Japanese restaurant. However, you may find swordfish being used for ceviche dishes since it is recommended to keep oily fish out and instead use a meaty white fish like swordfish. The good news is there are strict regulations around fish being frozen for at least 24 hours prior to being used for raw dishes such as sushi or ceviche, and freezing fish kills parasites.