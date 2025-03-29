8 Fish You Should Never Use For Sushi

Most home cooks draw a mental line between dishes they make at home and those they only enjoy in restaurants. You might think nothing of whipping up a batch of chocolate chip cookies or a simple stir-fry but prefer to leave chocolate mousse and dim sum feasts to the pros. Or you might be among the small tribe of intrepid home cooks who'll try to make anything and everything themselves just because they can.

If you're a proud member of the latter group, you may have considered learning to make your own sushi. Not only would it be a fun tactile experience, but it would also give you complete control. For instance, if you're fond of seafood-forward nigiri –- the compact little lozenges of rice topped with a single, pristine slice of fish –- you'll be able to go beyond the classic fish choices for sushi and use any fish you want. But use caution — just because you can doesn't mean you should. The traditional inventory of fish used for sushi is limited for a reason. Even fish that may be delicious in other dishes may not work well for sushi. To help you avoid wasted money and disappointment (not to mention the possibility of illness), we've enlisted the help of two experts: Michael Morales, culinary director at Sunda New Asian, and Kotaro ("Ko") Sunagawa, head chef and manager at Yama Sushi Marketplace.