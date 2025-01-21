Why You Should Stay Away From Oily Fish When Making Ceviche

Few dishes are a better vessel for fresh seafood than ceviche. The vibrant citrus juice marinade cooks the fish, firming up the flesh while still preserving natural notes. It's a low-intervention style of cooking that's traditionally used with any fresh catch. The options are expansive, including popular choice sea bass, flat fish like sole, other seafood products such as scallops and octopus, and even mushrooms.

While malleable, you should nevertheless put some thought into choosing the best fish for homemade ceviche. And that means passing on fatty fish — they aren't a good fit for the dish. For one, oily varieties tend to pack in a more intense flavor, which will overpower the zesty and tangy ceviche notes. Plus, oily fish can contribute to an unappealing mouthfeel that decreases enjoyment. And finally, you'll want to stick to lean white-flesh varieties for a firmer texture, that won't turn overly mushy whenever subject to the acid cooking process. So, keep such characteristics in mind, and you'll get a tastier ceviche as a result.