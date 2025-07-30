The Bold Sauce To Add On Pizza For A Complex And Exciting Mexican Twist

Pizza is traditionally made with three ingredients (dough, red sauce, and mozzarella), but variations exist. These days, you can put all kinds of underrated toppings on your dough (and there are plenty of dough alternatives, too). When you're craving something with a Mexican twist, try replacing classic pizza sauce with a mole base.

When discussing the unexpected pizza toppings that are actually delicious, Jorge Sandoval of Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co told Chowhound that "mole on a pizza works well because the mole pizza is a flavorful substitute for tomato sauce." Sandoval adds that, at his establishment, they also add a blend of mozzarella and Oaxaca to the pizza (the latter is similar in taste and texture to mozzarella and is traditionally made in Mexico). Beyond the sauce and cheese, you can build out on the Mexican flavors of this pizza with anything from sliced avocado to red onion, roasted tomatoes, or even a little Cotija cheese for garnish. As for meats, shredded beef or chicken both work well with mole.