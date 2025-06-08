The Absolute Best Way To Freeze And Store Mexican Mole
Sometimes, a sauce is all you need to take a dish from average to unforgettable. That's exactly what some Mexican mole can do. But, as you probably know, good mole takes time, a lot of patience, and a pretty hefty list of high-quality ingredients. It's not a whip-up-on-the-spot kind of thing. If you have a craving and you're thinking of making some or picking some up from a local market, it's wise to think ahead and freeze some of it. Your future self will thank you when you're pouring it over enchiladas and tacos, or spooning it onto rice. However, like most freezer endeavours, there is a right and a wrong way to do this.
First off (perhaps it goes without saying), make sure you let the mole completely cool before you do anything. Next, portion it out into usable amounts — there's nothing worse than defrosting a massive block and not using all of it. A good rule of thumb is to freeze it in 1 cup or ½ cup portions, depending on how many people you think you'd be feeding at any given time. While plastic containers are always reliable, Ziploc bags are an even more clever way to store and stack your mole in the freezer. When it comes to freezing, chocolate isn't actually the main ingredient of mole sauce, so you're preserving not just the cocoa notes, but all the layers of chili, nuts, seeds, and spices that make this sauce so incredible. These flavors hold up beautifully in the freezer for up to six months.
How to thaw and reheat mole without ruining it
Once you've frozen it, there is a technique to properly thawing and using your mole again down the line — don't just throw it in the microwave and hope for the best. This a delicate and complex sauce, and it deserves to be treated that way. The best way to defrost it is letting it thaw slowly in the fridge overnight, to keep it smooth and prevent it from separating. Don't shock it by taking it from frozen to hot. However, if time is not on your side, putting your freezer bag of mole in a bowl of warm water helps it thaw in a way that's more gentle.
Once it's no longer frozen, reheat it slowly over low heat in a pan, stirring it often. If you find it's a bit thicker than you like, add a splash of water or some broth to bring it back to a pourable consistency. If you're planning on cooking something in the mole, such as slow cooker chicken mole, be sure to add the sauce after the meat is already tender. For the vegetarians, the best prep for veggies if you're craving mole sauce might be to roast some carrots and sweet potatoes.