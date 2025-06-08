The Absolute Best Way To Freeze And Store Mexican Mole

Sometimes, a sauce is all you need to take a dish from average to unforgettable. That's exactly what some Mexican mole can do. But, as you probably know, good mole takes time, a lot of patience, and a pretty hefty list of high-quality ingredients. It's not a whip-up-on-the-spot kind of thing. If you have a craving and you're thinking of making some or picking some up from a local market, it's wise to think ahead and freeze some of it. Your future self will thank you when you're pouring it over enchiladas and tacos, or spooning it onto rice. However, like most freezer endeavours, there is a right and a wrong way to do this.

First off (perhaps it goes without saying), make sure you let the mole completely cool before you do anything. Next, portion it out into usable amounts — there's nothing worse than defrosting a massive block and not using all of it. A good rule of thumb is to freeze it in 1 cup or ½ cup portions, depending on how many people you think you'd be feeding at any given time. While plastic containers are always reliable, Ziploc bags are an even more clever way to store and stack your mole in the freezer. When it comes to freezing, chocolate isn't actually the main ingredient of mole sauce, so you're preserving not just the cocoa notes, but all the layers of chili, nuts, seeds, and spices that make this sauce so incredible. These flavors hold up beautifully in the freezer for up to six months.