Your Peanut Butter Sandwich Is Missing This Staple Ingredient

Peanut butter doesn't just go well with jelly on a sandwich. There are dozens of peanut butter sandwich combinations, and they can get pretty involved. You can elevate this plain sandwich to gourmet by making a goat cheese PB&J, or turn it into dessert and deep-fry your peanut butter and jelly. Having survived off plain peanut butter and white bread sandwiches during childhood (a can of Coke always washed it down!), this writer is certainly thankful for options in the world of peanut butter sandwiches. And no matter how you make them, there is one ingredient that will make your PB&J that much better: butter.

Adding butter to your peanut butter sandwich makes it creamier, less sticky, and easier to eat. The fats in the butter also amplify the natural salty and nutty flavors in the peanut butter, making the whole sandwich taste that much better. At first glance it might seem redundant; after all, both spreads have the word "butter" in them. But adding a thin layer of high-quality butter or ghee brings a whole different dimension to your sandwich.