Why One Of The World's Greatest Chefs Chose Los Angeles For His First Pop-Up Restaurant In The US

Celeriac shawarma. Reindeer tartare. You're not likely to find these dishes most anywhere else besides the 3-Michelin-starred Nordic restaurant, Noma. Previously, these extraordinary dishes dreamed up by world-renowned chef René Redzepi and his team could only be dined upon in Copenhagen. That changed recently: In 2023, the restaurant announced that it would be closing its Copenhagen location. Since then, the restaurant has changed course, deciding to keep its Copenhagen location open but reshaping it as a food innovation lab. The original format of Noma may be gone, but not forever lost — luckily for gourmands across the globe, the restaurant is conducting pop-ups in foodie cities from Kyoto to Tulum. And the next one? Los Angeles, in 2026.

Some may ponder "Why not New York City?" — a fair question. NYC is regarded as one of the top food cities in the world, laden with Michelin-starred restaurants, high-profile diners, and celebrity chefs. In an interview with the LA Times, René Redzepi told the publication why the West Coast made sense: "Because I was like, this can only happen in Los Angeles. There's something going on — that sort of daringness where you just do things. There's a creative energy I find in Los Angeles that is based on sort of this grassroots experience, not on money that made you be creative."

It's true — this SoCal city is so much more than just beach, celebrities, and cinema. Due to its ideal weather, California has an extraordinarily long growing season, and provides a majority of the nation's fruits and nuts, and about a third of the country's vegetables. The proximity to the Pacific Ocean provides an abundance of top-grade seafood — basically, Los Angeles and the Golden State are the perfect pantry for Noma, which emphasizes the importance of eating locally and using regional ingredients.