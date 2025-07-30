Take Your Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich Up A Notch With One Unexpected Condiment

The teriyaki chicken sandwich is an underrated hero among the list of Japanese sandwiches you should know about. While most people reach for an egg salad or tonkatsu sando due to how protein-filled and delicious they are, the teriyaki chicken variety is just as tasty and loaded with protein. It makes for a pretty filling and energizing meal and since it often gets overlooked, there are usually a few teriyaki chicken sandos sitting on shelves while the others are sold out. The one drawback of teriyaki chicken sandwiches is that they tend to be overly sweet, especially the ones available in convenience stores.

However, there's an easy way to counteract this: Add a dollop of yellow mustard. The acidity of this common condiment easily balances out the syrupy sweetness often found in teriyaki sauces, creating a more palatable flavor profile overall. Once you cut down on the sweetness, you can either eat the sandwich as is or add a few extra ingredients to further boost its flavor including other toppings, different condiments, and more. Feel free to experiment!