What's The Closest Substitute For Mustard?
Mustard is such a standard condiment that it gets taken for granted — until you figure out that you're out of it as you're putting the finishing touches on that vinaigrette recipe you love. Despite how things seem, a trip to the grocery store isn't necessarily inevitable. Depending on the recipe you're working on, other condiments such as horseradish, wasabi, mayonnaise, and even Greek yogurt can step in to replace mustard in a pinch. However, you must be strategic about how you use them, letting the recipe in question be your guide.
Real, authentic wasabi or plain horseradish are usually good substitutes in dishes that call for a spicy or Dijon mustards. Mixing in ingredients such as maple syrup or brown sugar and lemon juice with your plain horseradish works exceptionally well when you're using mustard as a glaze for hams or fish. These Dijon subs require a little doctoring before their flavors more closely replicate that of the mustard. Usually sugar, white vinegar, and sometimes salt need to be added to the mix to create a proper substitute.
When to consider mustard substitutes
There are some recipes that work better with mustard substitutes than others. Take using mustard as a thickener, a logical choice given that mustard seeds tend to swell. If you're tapping mustard for this reason, mayo or Greek yogurt are the go-to subs you want; these would work for many vegetable dips or potato salad recipes from around the world that call for mustard. This works is because this type of recipe is very forgiving and usually calls for additional seasonings; even without the mustard, the recipe doesn't taste bland. The mayo thickens and binds the ingredients in the spud salad as the mustard would have, so it serves its purpose.
However, some recipes that call for mustard may be better off without the substitute. This is true of many marinades and salad dressings. Ditto for recipes that only require a small amount of mustard or where mustard is optional: Cuban sandwiches, ham salad spreads, burger sauces, and tuna or chicken salad recipes come to mind. The rule of thumb is if the recipe wouldn't taste that much different without the mustard, skip it. Sometimes less is more, and that's definitely the case here.