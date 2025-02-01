What's The Closest Substitute For Mustard?

Mustard is such a standard condiment that it gets taken for granted — until you figure out that you're out of it as you're putting the finishing touches on that vinaigrette recipe you love. Despite how things seem, a trip to the grocery store isn't necessarily inevitable. Depending on the recipe you're working on, other condiments such as horseradish, wasabi, mayonnaise, and even Greek yogurt can step in to replace mustard in a pinch. However, you must be strategic about how you use them, letting the recipe in question be your guide.

Real, authentic wasabi or plain horseradish are usually good substitutes in dishes that call for a spicy or Dijon mustards. Mixing in ingredients such as maple syrup or brown sugar and lemon juice with your plain horseradish works exceptionally well when you're using mustard as a glaze for hams or fish. These Dijon subs require a little doctoring before their flavors more closely replicate that of the mustard. Usually sugar, white vinegar, and sometimes salt need to be added to the mix to create a proper substitute.