What You Absolutely Need To Know Before Buying Unrefrigerated Beer

Whether it's at your local grocery store or at a shop wholly dedicated to booze, you've probably seen stacks of beer that were unrefrigerated. If you've ever wondered whether you should avoid these and instead grab your beer from the refrigerated section, the answer is it's a possible red flag you should be looking for while beer shopping. Unrefrigerated beer isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, though. It depends on a few factors, including how long it's been there, the kind of beer it is, and the temperature at which the beer is being stored.

The major concern here is oxidation, a chemical process in which natural compounds react with oxygen in the beer to produce unpleasant flavors reminiscent of cardboard, metal, or sherry. The beer can also lose some of its hoppiness. Storing beer unrefrigerated can speed up this process. This isn't the same thing as a beer getting "skunky," which, contrary to popular beer myths, is a light problem rather than a temperature issue: Ultraviolet light can cause a chemical reaction that produces off-putting flavors in the brew. With unrefrigerated beer, there are a few other aspects to consider before purchasing it.