Is It Okay To Buy Beer That Is Stored Warm?

While it's best to stick to the grocery list, it's hard to resist picking up an impulse purchase along the way. With its wide availability of craft and import options, the beer aisle is usually where we find our prize. It might be impossible to keep all the beers in this aisle cold, but is there a difference between the beer stored cold and the ones kept out on the shelves? To find out, we spoke with the head brewer at Threes Brewing, Josh Penney.

While storing beer outside of the fridge is common, Penney says it's not the ideal choice for a few reasons. "Temperature is one of the most important aspects of beer freshness/storage. Chemical reactions and degradations occur more quickly at higher temperatures," he says. Properly storing beer at the right temperature is essential, otherwise you'll be left with a disappointing brew. The higher the heat, the more quickly your beer will oxidize.This process wildly affects the flavor of your beer, taking away lively notes of fruit and hops, and swapping them out with a dull, stale taste.

So, if you do buy a case of beer stored at room temperature, you might want to slide it into the fridge when you get home. (And if you have respect for your brews, never store them warm.) "There's something called the 3:30:300 rule. The same amount of flavor loss will occur in 3 days at 90°F, 30 days at 72°F, and 300 days at 38°F," Penney says.